Jersey Shore: Angelina Pivarnick Goes Wedding Dress Shopping, Says 3rd Engagement Is a 'Miracle'

Here comes the bride!

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Angelina Pivarnick goes wedding dress shopping with her bridesmaids Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Deena Cortese.

“I’ve been going to Castle Couture for years,” Jenni says of the boutique. “Started way back in the day when I got my wedding dresses there, then Nicole got her wedding dress there, and Lauren [Sorrentino] got her wedding dress there — I feel like it should be turned into Jersey Shore Couture.”

At the store, the ladies are joined by Janine, Angelina’s longtime best friend and maid of honor.

“She’s been through every breakup with me, every engagement that has broken my life,” Angelina admits. “I’ve been engaged — this is my third time — but never, ever, ever got to the point where I’m actually trying on a wedding dress. Like, Hallelujah, it’s a miracle.”

As they start pulling gowns for her, Angelina — who married her fiancé Chris Larangeira last fall — explains that her “dream dress would definitely be something more fitted, and something that would show off my curves.”

But she wants to look classy, too. “When I walk down that aisle, I want Chris to cry,” she says. “I want Chris’ mom to cry.”

After trying on a handful of gowns, it appears she finally finds the one.

“You look like an antique Italian doll,” gushes Deena. “Wow.”

Image zoom MTV

Angelina and Chris tied the knot on Nov. 20 at the Park Château Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

Speaking to PEOPLE in 2018, the star opened up about her history with Chris, recalling how they finally got together after years of knowing each other.

“This is my third engagement. Third time’s a charm!” she said. “I did not think I was going to get engaged again after my last engagement. It was toxic and it was terrible. But last summer, I went out to some big pool party in a backyard. I had known Chris for 14 years and he says the reason he never hit on me was because I always had a boyfriend. We both worked in the mall when we were younger, and he says he used to see me walk past with a different boyfriend every week.”

“But he asked me to come to this pool party and I went,” she continued. “We started hanging out from there and we’ve been together ever since.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.