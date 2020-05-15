In a sneak peek, Angelina tries to kick the MTV camera crew out of her wedding

Jersey Shore : Deena Vows to 'Never' Film with Angelina Again After Explosive Wedding Drama

Here comes the bride ... and she's seeing red.

In a sneak peek at the next episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, airing in two weeks, all hell breaks loose during Angelina Pivarnick's wedding to Chris Larangeira.

At first, things appear to be going smoothly, with the bride surprising her costars Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Deena Cortese with bridesmaid gifts.

"Who would have known, eight years ago, we were all going to be together like this — especially [given] all the crazy times we've had?" she says.

But when the DJ calls the three women up to the stage to deliver a speech, things take a sharp turn. Suddenly, guests are seen loudly booing as Angelina storms out of the room.

"That was so f---ed up," she says.

She even tries to kick the MTV cameras out of the venue.

"Take your camera crew out of my f---ing face," she orders. "Get out of my face. Turn around and just go."

Jenni, Deena, and Nicole are equally furious.

"Are you f---ing kidding me?" Jenni sobs. "I'm so f---ing mortified."

"She's happy her entire f---ing crowd booed us," Deena claims. Then, crying, she turns directly to the camera and declares, "I will never film with her again."

Image zoom MTV/YouTube

Angelina and Chris tied the knot last November at the Park Château Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey. Reports emerged at the time that her female costars had given a "mean-spirited" speech that didn't go over well, and Angelina appeared to hint at the drama a few days later on Instagram, saying that the couple needed "a total redo of this day for many reasons."