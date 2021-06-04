Jersey Shore: Angelina Pivarnick Says Her Sex Life with Husband Chris Larangeira Is 'Nonexistent'

Rumors of marriage trouble between the couple swirled during Thursday's episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

What's going on between Angelina Pivarnick and her husband Chris Larangeira?

That was the question on everyone's minds during the return of MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on Thursday. And it started with Angelina herself admitting that the couple, who wed in November 2019, were facing some challenges — namely, that their sex life was "dog s---."

"It's like, we'll fight and then whoever starts the fight won't want to bang," Angelina told Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Deena Cortese in one scene. "So he don't want to bang, I don't want to bang, no one wants to bang."

"I'm not perfect by any means," she continued. "I'm not the most perfect wife ever. I yell at him, I'll belittle him sometimes. I feel like we're both wrong. But see how I'm admitting it to you? He won't ever admit that he's wrong."

In a confessional, Angelina, 34, said while the two had previously gone "through spurts," things had hit a new low.

"Our sex life is nonexistent at this point and honestly, I don't know if we can get the spark back in our relationship," she said. "And that's not a good thing."

Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira attend WEtv's premiere fashion event celebrating the return of 'Bridezillas' Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Rumors really started flying when Chris posted on social media about wanting to get his hamster tattoo — a "dirty little hamster," in honor of Angelina — removed. So when the cast convened over Zoom and Chris was sitting by Angelina's side, Vinny Guadagnino had to ask: "So you're not divorced?"

"Hold on, let me check my hand. Yeah, the ring is on today," Chris replied. "We're good."

"He's moved out, like, six times," Angelina interjected.

"Not moved out, but I slept at my mother's house a couple of times," Chris said.

The bickering continued between the two and by the end of the call, no one could tell if the couple was joking or being serious. And when Chris was MIA during another cast Zoom call right before Christmas, the speculation only intensified.

"I don't know what's going on between Angelina and Chris, but it's kind of weird that he's not around and she's acting like it's nothing," Vinny remarked later. "And, you know what? Maybe it is nothing. I can't keep up with this s---."

But Chris and Angelina did weather the storm — he attended the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED with her last month, and his last name is back in her Instagram bio after it was removed last year.

Another relationship development that unfolded during Thursday's episode was Ronnie Ortiz-Magro revealing that his girlfriend, Saffire Matos, had moved in with him in Los Angeles.

"I have a new girlfriend. Her name's Saffire and we met right before quarantine happened," he said during a confessional. "I feel like Las Vegas wasn't the right time to let everyone know that I was dating Saffire because with the roommates, it's like throwing meat into a bunch of hyenas."

Safire and Ronnie Credit: Saffire matos/ instagram

The couple recently made headlines when Ronnie, 35, was arrested in April on suspicion of intimate partner violence with injuries.

Earlier this month, after he avoided being charged in the case, he announced that he was "stepping away" from the show as he seeks treatment for mental health issues.