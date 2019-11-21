Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Marries Chris Larangeira

The self-proclaimed “Kim Kardashian of Staten Island” is off the market.

Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick married her fiancé Chris Larangeira on Wednesday at the Park Château Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Pivarnick’s costars Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Deena Cortese were bridesmaids, and their male roomies Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino and Ronnie-Ortiz-Magro were all in attendance.

Pivarnick, 33, has been with Larangeira for a little over two years. The couple got engaged in January 2018.

A trailer for next season of MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation teased Pivarnick’s wedding planning, capturing the bride-to-be as she tried on gowns and celebrated her bachelorette party with the cast in New Orleans earlier this month.

“If I’m DJing her wedding, I’m not giving her the divorce party for free,” DelVecchio joked in one scene. “She has to pay me for both.”

Speaking to PEOPLE in May 2018, Pivarnick gushed about the relationship.

“This is my third engagement. Third time’s a charm!” she said. “I did not think I was going to get engaged again after my last engagement. It was toxic and it was terrible. But last summer, I went out to some big pool party in a backyard. I had known Chris for 14 years and he says the reason he never hit on me was because I always had a boyfriend. We both worked in the mall when we were younger, and he says he used to see me walk past with a different boyfriend every week.”

“But he asked me to come to this pool party and I went,” she continued. “We started hanging out from there and we’ve been together ever since.”

“He is older. And he’s a sanitation worker, which is hysterical, because you know how I love garbage bags,” she added with a laugh, referring to how she packed her clothes for the summer in season 1. “It’s hysterical that I’m going to marry a garbage man. And he’s so cute. He’s like 6’3”, he’s jacked, he’s tan and he’s Portuguese and Italian.”

In July, Pivarnick dedicated a sweet post to Larangeira on Instagram in honor of their two-year anniversary.

“Happy two year anniversary to my better half @chris_e_piss_e two years of craziness with you,” she captioned a slideshow of photos of the couple. “Even though you drive me insane u are my best friend and the way you love our animals makes me love u even more. Happy 2 years babe.”

A premiere date for the next season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation has not been announced.