Jersey Shore Star Angelina Pivarnick's Husband Files for Divorce After 2 Years of Marriage

Chris Larangeira and Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick have been married since 2019

Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick and her husband, Chris Larangeira, are calling it quits after two years of marriage.

Larangeira, 42, filed for divorce from Pivarnick, 35, on Jan. 20, in New Jersey, PEOPLE has confirmed.

According to the county clerk, Larangeira cited "irreconcilable differences" as the cause for the divorce.

The Sun was the first to report the news.

The latest divorce filing comes just over a year after Pivarnick filed in January 2021 before the case was eventually dismissed in September.

Pivarnick has been open about her marriage troubles on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. In an episode that aired last year, she expressed frustration about her "nonexistent" sex life with Larangeira.

"It's like, we'll fight and then whoever starts the fight won't want to bang," she told Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Deena Cortese. "So he don't want to bang, I don't want to bang, no one wants to bang."

She added, "I'm not perfect by any means. I'm not the most perfect wife ever. I yell at him, I'll belittle him sometimes. I feel like we're both wrong. But see how I'm admitting it to you? He won't ever admit that he's wrong."

ANGELINA Credit: JERSEY SHORE/ YOUTUBE

During a confessional that aired during the episode, Pivarnick said, "Our sex life is nonexistent at this point and honestly, I don't know if we can get the spark back in our relationship. And that's not a good thing."

In a more recent episode of the reality series, Pivarnick said she was considering freezing her eggs, but told Cortese, 35, and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi she was "scared" to have children.

Speaking to the cameras, she said, "Listen, don't get it twisted people — I'm not old as s—. I'm the fountain of youth over here, hashtag filler hashtag botox, but my biological clock is ticking."

Pivarnick also revealed she and her husband had been attending couple's therapy, but told her friends, "I don't really know if it's helping."

At the time, Pivarnick hinted that her relationship could be coming to an end.

"Things are really f—-- up between Chris and I right now," she said. "And I'm kind of like, what the f— do I do? This is a really big decision to make, if I'm going to stay or leave my marriage."