Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick Celebrates Bridal Shower with Deena Cortese amid JWoww Feud

Angelina Pivarnick won’t be saying “I do” with all of her Jersey Shore family by her side.

On Sunday, the reality star, 33, celebrated her bridal shower and shared a photo of her maid of honor and bridesmaids, including costar Deena Cortese.

“My lovely bridesmaids and maid of honor. Thank you for such a special day today. I wouldn’t of done it without you guys,” wrote Pivarnick, who has been engaged to boyfriend Chris Larangeira since January.

Noticeably absent from the bridal party photo were Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, both of whom have been feuding with Pivarnick on the latest episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

The drama started during filming at a wild weekend in Las Vegas, when Farley’s boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello got a little too close for comfort with Pivarnick at the club while Farley was drunkenly passed out.

RELATED: Jersey Shore: JWoww Slams Angelina for ‘Disrespecting’ Her Fiancé Chris as Feud Heats Up

Afterwards, Carpinello claimed that Pivarnick actually tried to kiss him, and Farley, 33, was livid. The two came to blows during last Thursday’s episode, and Farley stood by her man.

“I’ve been with him for six months and he’s never disrespected me,” she said. “You, on the other hand, have been the 10-year f—ing plague.”

The argument only escalated from there, and soon enough, everyone at the table was yelling over each other. When Pivarnick called out Farley for “trying to get grimy,” Farley snapped.

“Grimy?! Grimy?” she said, slamming her fists on the table. “You want to talk about f—ing grimy? You didn’t respect my f—ing divorce, bitch.”

Image zoom Dia Dipasupil/Getty; Mike Coppola/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty

“You made a lie about me trying to kiss your boyfriend because you want to deflect,” Pivarnick fired back. “Because your f—ing boyfriend grabbed me.”

Then Farley tried to smack Pivarnick’s finger out of the way, and all hell broke loose. When she picked up a wine bottle, seemingly threatening to swing it at Pivarnick, security intervened.

Pivarnick and Polizzi, 31, also got into it when the mother of three, furious that Pivarnick had labeled her and Farley “mean girls,” called Pivarnick a “f—ing fake” in return and stormed out of the house.

“I don’t like when I’m called a mean girl, when my friends are called mean girls, because we’re not f—ing mean girls,” she explained. “It’s just a big thing for me because I dealt with that in high school.”

Image zoom Monica Schipper/Getty Images

RELATED: Jersey Shore: Snooki Storms Out of the Shore House After Fight, Calls Angelina ‘F—ing Fake’

After Cortese, 32, managed to calm the girls down, they headed back inside to hash things out with Pivarnick, but the problem was, they were drunk at this point. The conversation devolved almost immediately into another argument and once again, Polizzi stormed out.

“I didn’t leave my 2-month-old son to be called a f—ing mean girl,” yelled the reality star, who welcomed her third child, son Angelo, on May 30 with husband Jionni LaValle.

“I’m not doing this,” she insisted. “I’m going home. She can’t be talked to, I’m leaving.”

After watching the episode, Farley admitted that Carpinello wasn’t innocent in the matter, and they briefly broke up. But she isn’t letting Pivarnick off the hook, either.

“Both are idiots but they instigated each other,” she tweeted.