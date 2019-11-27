Jersey Shore: Newlywed Angelina Pivarnick Thanks Husband Chris Larangeira for Being Her 'Rock'

Angelina Pivarnick is basking in the newlywed glow.

A week after marrying her fiancé Chris Larangeira, the Jersey Shore star dedicated a sweet post in his honor on Instagram.

“Happiness is the key in any marriage and partnership,” she captioned a photo of the two on their wedding day. “Thank you @chris_e_piss_e for loving me for me and never letting things affect you … you are sooo strong. I thank you for being my rock in such difficult times. I wouldn’t be okay right now if u weren’t next to me. I love u @chris_e_piss_e.”

She also posted a photo of the couple’s wedding cake and a close-up shot of her bridal glam.

Pivarnick and Larangeira tied the knot on Nov. 20 at the Park Château Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey. Entertainment Tonight was first to report the news.

Pivarnick’s costars Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Deena Cortese were bridesmaids, and their male roomies Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino and Ronnie-Ortiz-Magro were all in attendance.

Pivarnick, 33, has been with Larangeira for a little over two years. The couple got engaged in January 2018.

RELATED: Jersey Shore‘s JWoww Slams Angelina for ‘Disrespecting’ Her Fiancé Chris as Feud Heats Up

Image zoom Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Speaking to PEOPLE in May 2018, Pivarnick gushed about the relationship.

“This is my third engagement. Third time’s a charm!” she said. “I did not think I was going to get engaged again after my last engagement. It was toxic and it was terrible. But last summer, I went out to some big pool party in a backyard. I had known Chris for 14 years and he says the reason he never hit on me was because I always had a boyfriend. We both worked in the mall when we were younger, and he says he used to see me walk past with a different boyfriend every week.”

“But he asked me to come to this pool party and I went,” she continued. “We started hanging out from there and we’ve been together ever since.”