'Jersey Shore' : Angelina's Boyfriend Vinny Is Planning to Propose — and She Has No Idea! (Exclusive)

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at Thursday's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation episode, star Angelina Pivarnick's boyfriend Vinny Tortorella asks a producer to help him plan a surprise proposal

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 20, 2023 02:30 PM

Angelina Pivarnick's boyfriend Vinny Tortorella has something major up his sleeve.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Vinny pulls aside a producer for a quick chat. The model reveals that he has "a little something" he needs "help with," eventually correcting himself to say: "Well, not a little something. It's a big thing that I've been thinking about doing."

"I just want to make sure it goes right, but I need some help," he continues. "Do you mind if I let you in on it?"

Once the producer agrees, Vinny explains through nerves that he's been "planning" a surprise for Angelina. He then revealsm "I wanted to get engaged."

"Stop! Tonight?" asks the producer, and Vinny responds, "Tonight, yes. It's going to be tonight. ... She doesn't know!"

Angelina Pivarnick's Boyfriend Vinny Is Planning a Surprise Proposal — and She Has No Idea!
MTV

As the clip cuts to Angelina, the reality star is shown clinking drinks with costars Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi. Unfortunately for Vinny, Angelina doesn't appear to be in the best mood.

Angelina puts her glass to her lips and says of the wine: "I need it."

Angelina Pivarnick's Boyfriend Vinny Is Planning a Surprise Proposal — and She Has No Idea!
MTV

The couple's relationship was first confirmed in February by The US Sun. Before that, they made their red carpet debut at The Real Housewives of New Jersey premiere party on Feb. 7.

Angelina has not been especially public about the relationship on social media, but she did post a photo two days ago of the pair embracing as she sweetly kissed Vinny's cheek.

This won't be Angelina's first walk down the aisle. She was previously married to Chris Larangeira, who filed for divorce in February 2022 after two years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences." (Angelina initially filed in January 2021, but the case was dismissed that September.)

Angelina's marital issues with Larangeira were storylines on both Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and All Star Store. She later told PEOPLE that "a big reason" for their marriage's demise was her not feeling as if Chris was on her team.

Vinny Tortorella and Angelina Pivarnick attend the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 Premiere on February 07, 2023 in Fort Lee, New Jersey.
Manny Carabel/Getty

"That is a hundred percent what led us up to where we are now. It's unfortunate. It's sad. I cry a lot. The whole thing has just been very sad for me and just very hard. I don't think people really know how hard it's been for me," she previously said.

"Still, to this day, I cry a lot even though we've been separated for a while now. But that is really, ultimately, what my biggest problem was," she added. "I never felt like he was on my team in a lot of things in life. And I can't feel like that. I always want to just be on my partner's team. I want vice versa. I want us to be one. A solid team. And he has my back, I have his back."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Related Articles
Sammi Giancola attends Logo TV Fire Island Premiere Party
Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola Is Returning to 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation'
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: In this image released on June 5, Angelina Pivarnick attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar on June 02, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)
Angelina Pivarnick Says She's 'Too Hurt' to Watch 'Jersey Shore' amid Divorce
Chris Larangeira and Angelina Pivarnick
Angelina Pivarnick Says Her Woes with Ex Chris Larangeira Are a 'Big Thing' on 'Jersey' and 'All Star Shore' 
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro attends the brand Inna ELSIE new collection "Royaly" launch event; Sammi Giancola attends Logo TV Fire Island Premiere Party
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Appears on 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' After Ex Sammi Giancola Teased Surprise Return
Jenni Farley, Angelina Pivarnick
'Jersey Shore' : Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Wants Angelina Pivarnick to Admit Leaking Viral Wedding Speech Audio
jersey shore family vacation
'Jersey Shore' on Tour! MTV Stars Set Out on a Raunchy, Rowdy Road Trip in New Season of 'Family Vacation'
Nicole Elizabeth LaValle, Sammi Giancola
Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Says She Was Blocked by 'Jersey Shore' 's Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola
Dean Unglert (L) and Caelynn Miller-Keyes (R) attend the Belles Beach House opening at Belles Beach House on October 16, 2021 in Venice, California
Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes' Relationship Timeline
Mike "The Situation" and Lauren Sorrentino
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino's Relationship Timeline
Angelina Pivarnick, Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli
'All Star Shore' Promises 'Carnage' on the Beach — Including a Threat to Angelina Pivarnick's Marriage
Double Shot At Love Season 3
'Double Shot at Love' : Angelina Crashes Vinny's Pool Party — and Brings 2 New Girls into the Mix
Jersey Shore cast members in the press room at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre on June 6, 2010 in Universal City, California.
'Jersey Shore 2.0' Suddenly Stops Production After Original Cast Backlash
Jersey Shore cast members in the press room at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre on June 6, 2010 in Universal City, California.
'Jersey Shore' Stars Revolt Against MTV's Planned Reboot with a New Cast: 'We Gave Our All'
Chris Larangeira and Angelina Pivarnick
'Jersey Shore' Star Angelina Pivarnick's Husband Files for Divorce After 2 Years of Marriage
Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira attend WEtv's premiere fashion event celebrating the return of 'Bridezillas'
'Jersey Shore' : Angelina's Husband Chris Wonders If Their Life Would Have Been 'Easier' Without Fame
Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira attend WEtv's premiere fashion event celebrating the return of 'Bridezillas'
'Jersey Shore' : Angelina Pivarnick Says Her Sex Life with Husband Chris Larangeira Is 'Nonexistent'