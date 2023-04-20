'Jersey Shore' : Angelina's Boyfriend Vinny Is Planning to Propose — and She Has No Idea! (Exclusive)

Angelina Pivarnick's boyfriend Vinny Tortorella has something major up his sleeve.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Vinny pulls aside a producer for a quick chat. The model reveals that he has "a little something" he needs "help with," eventually correcting himself to say: "Well, not a little something. It's a big thing that I've been thinking about doing."

"I just want to make sure it goes right, but I need some help," he continues. "Do you mind if I let you in on it?"

Once the producer agrees, Vinny explains through nerves that he's been "planning" a surprise for Angelina. He then revealsm "I wanted to get engaged."

"Stop! Tonight?" asks the producer, and Vinny responds, "Tonight, yes. It's going to be tonight. ... She doesn't know!"

As the clip cuts to Angelina, the reality star is shown clinking drinks with costars Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi. Unfortunately for Vinny, Angelina doesn't appear to be in the best mood.

Angelina puts her glass to her lips and says of the wine: "I need it."

The couple's relationship was first confirmed in February by The US Sun. Before that, they made their red carpet debut at The Real Housewives of New Jersey premiere party on Feb. 7.

Angelina has not been especially public about the relationship on social media, but she did post a photo two days ago of the pair embracing as she sweetly kissed Vinny's cheek.

This won't be Angelina's first walk down the aisle. She was previously married to Chris Larangeira, who filed for divorce in February 2022 after two years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences." (Angelina initially filed in January 2021, but the case was dismissed that September.)

Angelina's marital issues with Larangeira were storylines on both Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and All Star Store. She later told PEOPLE that "a big reason" for their marriage's demise was her not feeling as if Chris was on her team.

"That is a hundred percent what led us up to where we are now. It's unfortunate. It's sad. I cry a lot. The whole thing has just been very sad for me and just very hard. I don't think people really know how hard it's been for me," she previously said.

"Still, to this day, I cry a lot even though we've been separated for a while now. But that is really, ultimately, what my biggest problem was," she added. "I never felt like he was on my team in a lot of things in life. And I can't feel like that. I always want to just be on my partner's team. I want vice versa. I want us to be one. A solid team. And he has my back, I have his back."

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.