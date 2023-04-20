Entertainment TV 'Jersey Shore' : Angelina's Boyfriend Vinny Is Planning to Propose — and She Has No Idea! (Exclusive) In PEOPLE's exclusive look at Thursday's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation episode, star Angelina Pivarnick's boyfriend Vinny Tortorella asks a producer to help him plan a surprise proposal By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 20, 2023 02:30 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Angelina Pivarnick's boyfriend Vinny Tortorella has something major up his sleeve. In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Vinny pulls aside a producer for a quick chat. The model reveals that he has "a little something" he needs "help with," eventually correcting himself to say: "Well, not a little something. It's a big thing that I've been thinking about doing." "I just want to make sure it goes right, but I need some help," he continues. "Do you mind if I let you in on it?" Once the producer agrees, Vinny explains through nerves that he's been "planning" a surprise for Angelina. He then revealsm "I wanted to get engaged." "Stop! Tonight?" asks the producer, and Vinny responds, "Tonight, yes. It's going to be tonight. ... She doesn't know!" All the Celebrity Engagements of 2023 MTV As the clip cuts to Angelina, the reality star is shown clinking drinks with costars Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi. Unfortunately for Vinny, Angelina doesn't appear to be in the best mood. Angelina puts her glass to her lips and says of the wine: "I need it." Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Opens Up to Lauren Sorrentino: 'People Don't Know Me for Me' MTV The couple's relationship was first confirmed in February by The US Sun. Before that, they made their red carpet debut at The Real Housewives of New Jersey premiere party on Feb. 7. Angelina has not been especially public about the relationship on social media, but she did post a photo two days ago of the pair embracing as she sweetly kissed Vinny's cheek. Angelina Pivarnick Says Her Woes with Ex Chris Larangeira Are a 'Big Thing' on Jersey and All Star Shore This won't be Angelina's first walk down the aisle. She was previously married to Chris Larangeira, who filed for divorce in February 2022 after two years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences." (Angelina initially filed in January 2021, but the case was dismissed that September.) Angelina's marital issues with Larangeira were storylines on both Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and All Star Store. She later told PEOPLE that "a big reason" for their marriage's demise was her not feeling as if Chris was on her team. Manny Carabel/Getty "That is a hundred percent what led us up to where we are now. It's unfortunate. It's sad. I cry a lot. The whole thing has just been very sad for me and just very hard. I don't think people really know how hard it's been for me," she previously said. "Still, to this day, I cry a lot even though we've been separated for a while now. But that is really, ultimately, what my biggest problem was," she added. "I never felt like he was on my team in a lot of things in life. And I can't feel like that. I always want to just be on my partner's team. I want vice versa. I want us to be one. A solid team. And he has my back, I have his back." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.