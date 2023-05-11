'Jersey Shore' : Angelina Asked Vinny for His Sperm Not Long Before Getting Engaged to Vinny 2.0

There was definitely still some tension between former foes — and hookup buddies — Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny Guadagnino ahead of her engagement to Vinny Tortorella.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation reunion, it's clear the confusing dynamic between Angelina and Vinny was still very much at play during the early days of her relationship with Tortorella, whom the Shoremates have nicknamed "Vinny 2.0."

"I always liked Vinny," Angelina, 36, tells costar Jenni "JWoww" Farley about Guadagnino, 35. "I would date Vinny full-blown."

"Wow!" replies a stunned Jenni, 37.

Angelina then recalls a previous exchange with the fellow Staten Island native, during which he said he would have once "tried to hookup" with her had she not been "that drunk."

But even more shocking is a major ask Angelina presents the Dancing with the Stars alum over a discussion about her future.

"Are you gonna have kids?" asks Vinny as Angelina replies, "No, not right now."

Asked if she'd freeze her eggs, the All Star Shore alum says she'll likely "do that." Vinny then notes how they "have to find our guy first," leading Angelina to bluntly ask, "Can I have your sperm?"

"No, you can't have my sperm," says a chuckling Vinny — but Angelina urges, "Just jerk off in a freaking cup and give it to me."

Vinny points out how he'd "have to see that kid and be like, 'I'm your father."

"Who cares?" asks Angelina. "Just sign a paper and I'll let you go."

At the live reunion while surrounded by their costars, Angelina and Vinny delve into their strange rapport.

From Angelina's perspective, Vinny behaves "so different" when it's them alone compared to when they're part of the group.

"You're extra nice and the Vinny I really like when we're not around the fam," she explains. "But when we're around them, I think you put on this front or you act a little differently like you don't like me. Not saying you like me or you love me, but you do act a little different."

In his own defense, Vinny says, "I think we all act differently when we're just seeing each other on a random Tuesday versus when we're all together as a group."

"I'm trying to say there's a difference in your tone and the way you are to me or what you say to me. And you know it's true!" says Angelina

When Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino mischievously agrees, it irritates Vinny, and then Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio chimes in to make Vinny squirm: "Sounds like love to me! Sounds like love."

But as fans know, Vinny 2.0 proposed to her at the end of filming for this past season — on Vinny 1.0's birthday, no less!

The pair went public with their relationship earlier this year following her divorce from Chris Larangeira.

Toward the end of PEOPLE's reunion teaser, Angelina is asked whether she was dating her new fiancée while "trying to figure out your feelings for our Vinny."

The Situation has his mind made up on the matter, answering for her: "Most likely."

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.