Jersey Shore: Is Angelina Going to 'Lose Her Fiancé' After Straddling Pauly in the Club?

What happens in Vegas…ends up on MTV.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Angelina Pivarnick and Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio get a little too close for comfort in the club.

“I mean, listen, I think Pauly is a great guy,” says Angelina, 32. “I think he’s cute, he’s tan, he’s got muscles, he’s got tattoos. You know what, if I was a single girl, I probably would bang Pauly.”

But when Pauly, 38, hoists her up and twirls her around, the rest of the roomies start to think the flirtation may be going too far.

“She’s cheating!” shrieks Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, 30. “She’s going to lose her fiancé right now.” (Angelina got engaged to her boyfriend Chris Larangeira in January.)

“I’m sorry, but when you get engaged, you really don’t dance with a guy like that,” adds Snooki. “I definitely think Angelina loves her fiancé — but she doesn’t know when she crosses the line.”

RELATED VIDEO: Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Shades Angelina Pivarnick: ‘I Don’t Think an Outsider Should Be Coming in to Real Life Drama’

But behind-the-scenes, it looks like all is well between Angelina and her hubby-to-be.

“This is my third engagement. Third time’s a charm!” she told PEOPLE in May. “I did not think I was going to get engaged again after my last engagement. It was toxic and it was terrible. But last summer, I went out to some big pool party in a backyard. I had known Chris for 14 years and he says the reason he never hit on me was because I always had a boyfriend. We both worked in the mall when we were younger, and he says he used to see me walk past with a different boyfriend every week.”

“But he asked me to come to this pool party and I went,” she continued. “We started hanging out from there and we’ve been together ever since!”

“He’s 40, so he is older. But he does not look 40 at all! And he’s a sanitation worker, which is hysterical, because you know how I love garbage bags,” she added with a laugh. “It’s hysterical that I’m going to marry a garbage man. And he’s so cute. He’s like 6’3”, he’s jacked, he’s tan and he’s Portuguese and Italian.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.