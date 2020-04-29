Jersey Shore: Angelina Confronts Vinny for 'Tip-Toeing' Around Drama with JWoww's BF Zack

"I'm not used being in the drama, I don't want to be in the drama, but hey, here I am," Vinny says in PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's episode

Vinny Guadagnino is in the hot seat.

On last week's episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Jenni "JWoww" Farley finally squashed her feud with Angelina Pivarnick over boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello. But she still has a bone to pick with Vinny, and in PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's episode, Vinny finds himself fielding jabs from the rest of the ladies on her behalf.

"All the focus is going on me," he says. "I'm not used being in the drama, I don't want to be in the drama, but hey, here I am."

"Vinny, it's all your fault. Don't breathe," Angelina teases.

Jokes aside, the ladies know that Jenni is genuinely upset with Vinny. Though he was at the club with them in Las Vegas that night and witnessed Zack getting a little too close for comfort with Angelina while Jenni was drunkenly passed out, he hadn't exactly been forthcoming about what he saw.

"When I saw the episode with you telling her how it went down, I feel like you were tip-toeing around it because you didn't want to upset her," Angelina says.

"I felt the same way," adds Deena Cortese. "She's not even mad, she's upset. She's very hurt."

They urge Vinny to say sorry to Jenni, but he doesn't think he owes her an apology.

"I don't know what she's mad at me about, because one second I didn't say enough to her, one second I said too much," he says. "Do you see the contradiction there? Does she want me to talk about him, or not? Does she want me to talk more s--- about 24, like he did her dirty, or does she not want me to poke fun at him?"

"She'd rather you talk s--- ... to her," Deena explains. "You and Jenni have to have a conversation — that's it."

Eventually, they agree to drop the subject and have a fun night out. As Vinny gets up to pour himself a drink, everyone starts cheering.

"He's getting a Jameson! He's getting a f---ing Jameson!" Deena says.

"If anything good came out of this conversation, it put Vinny in a drinking mood, and we love drunk Vinny," she adds. "So I'm all right with it."

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.