Jersey Shore: Fight Breaks Out After Angelina Accuses JWoww's Boyfriend of Hitting on Her

Tensions are simmering among the Jersey Shore crew.

In the new midseason trailer Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Angelina Pivarnick get into an explosive argument over claims that Jenni’s boyfriend, Zack Clayton Carpinello, made a move on Angelina.

“I just feel his hand go right on me,” Angelina tells her fiancé Chris Larangeira while motioning a hand slapping her butt.

Chris calls Zack a “clown” and threatens to “knock this guy’s teeth out.”

Meanwhile, Jenni says it was Angelina who acted inappropriately.

“She f—— kissed him!” she yells while discussing the night in question with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Deena Cortese.

“We need to figure out what happened,” adds Nicole.

Things quickly escalate when the group comes together for “family dinner.” It doesn’t take long before Jenni confronts her former roommate over the rumor.

“How much do you commit to a lie?” she asks.

“You’re trying to get grimy now,” Angelina shoots back.

Within seconds, the two women stand up and start swinging at each other.

“Now it’s an all-out war,” says Vinny Guadagnino, who sits quietly at the table as the two women hash it out.

But things turn dangerous when Angelina picks up a wine bottle and Jenni breaks a glass, prompting the rest of the group to intervene.

Angelina and Chris have been engaged since January 2018.

Jenni filed for divorce from husband Roger Mathews in September 2018 after almost three years of marriage. The two, who share daughter Meilani, 5, and son Greyson, 3, finalized the proceedings this past August, and Jenni and Zack have been dating since April.

In a clip from this week’s episode, Zack found himself in hot water when he asked Angelina details about her sex life while partying with the group in Las Vegas.

“I just met you, 24, and you’re literally grilling me about my relationship with Chris,” she fumed to producers in an interview. “Like, bro. This kid is 24 years old, he knows nothing about relationships. He’s probably been in none in his entire life. And another thing, too, he doesn’t know me. So what the f— is he doing? He’s such a weirdo.”

“Why are you riding me about these things and you’ve only known me for 20 minutes?” Angelina said to Farley’s boyfriend. “From now on, my sex life is none of anyone’s business and what happens in my sex life is off-limits.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.