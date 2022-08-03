'Jersey Shore' Alum Sammi Giancola Celebrates Her 1-Year Anniversary with Boyfriend Justin May

Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola has a reason to celebrate!

On Wednesday, the Jersey Shore alum, 35, marked her one-year anniversary with boyfriend Justin May.

In a sweet Instagram post, Giancola shared several photos of the couple's adventures over the past year, from hanging out poolside to sharing sweet treats together.

"The best 365 days with you ♥️" she captioned the carousel of images.

May also posted a series of Instagram photos in honor of their anniversary, including a snap of him giving his girlfriend a kiss on her cheek.

"It's been an amazing year ❤️ @sammisweetheart," he wrote.

Giancola replied in the comment section, sharing, "❤️ Love youu"

The reality star first introduced her boyfriend on social media in November as they celebrated Thanksgiving together. "Happy Thanksgiving," she captioned the image, which was shared on Twitter.

In the photo, Giancola was seen smiling as she stood beside May and held his hand.

The relationship news came months after she ended her two-year engagement with ex Christian Biscardi.

Giancola appeared in Jersey Shore during its original run from 2009-2012, which chronicled her on and off relationship with ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. The two dated for several years before breaking up for good in 2016.

While her former castmates have continued to appear on Jersey Shore Family Vacation for five seasons, Giancola has not yet appeared on the MTV spinoff.

MTV.

During an interview on the Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino podcast in January, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi revealed the Jersey Shore cast tried to convince Giancola to return to the show.

"All of us girls texted her like, 'Listen! Ronnie isn't on the show right now. You should definitely come on even if it's just a girls dinner — just with us and catch up,'" Snooki said, per E! News. "She's just like, 'No. I'm good.' She wants nothing to do with the show."

Snooki added: "There's literally nothing we can do. We all tried. She doesn't care about [money]."