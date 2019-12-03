Jersey Shore Is 10 Years Old! See the Cast Celebrate the Anniversary with an Epic Cake

Ten years ago today, the world was introduced to MTV’s Jersey Shore — and the American lexicon was forever changed.

The series originally premiered on Dec. 3, 2009 and almost immediately became a pop culture phenomenon. It followed the lives of housemates Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Angelina Pivarnick. Following Pivarnick’s departure in season 2, Deena Nicole Cortese joined the cast and has been a part of the family ever since.

It ran for six seasons on the network, following the self-proclaimed, hard-partying guidos and guidettes in Seaside Heights, New Jersey; Miami; and Florence, Italy before wrapping in 2012. Along the way, the cast coined iconic phrases like “GTL” (gym, tan, laundry), “Cabs are here,” and “Smush Room.”

In 2018, MTV rebooted the show with Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which is currently in its third season and follows the original cast, minus Giancola. (Giancola said she opted out of the reboot to focus on her businesses and her relationship with now-fiancé Chris Biscardi — and to avoid “potentially toxic situations,” which presumably refers to her ex, Ortiz-Magro. Their tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship lasted eight years, three of which were captured on the show’s original run.)

In honor of the show’s 10th anniversary, the Family Vacation cast recently reunited for a celebration at The Henrich Hotel in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

The stars posed for photos and enjoyed an epic multi-tiered cake decorated with cabs, leopard print and — what else? — a duck phone.