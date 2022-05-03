Guiding Light and One Life to Live Star Jerry verDorn Dead at 72

NEW YORK - MAY 15: Actor Jerry Verdorn arrives at the 31st Annual Creative Craft Daytime Emmy Awards at the Marriott Marquis May 15, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Peyton/Getty Images)

Jerry verDorn, known for his long-time starring role as Ross on the popular daytime TV series Guiding Light, has died at age 72, his family confirmed.

The actor, who starred as the patriarch of the show's central Marler family, died peacefully in his home on Sunday months after being diagnosed with cancer, according to an in memoriam page shared by his family.

In addition to starring in Guiding Light for over 25 years, verDorn also appeared in the beloved soap One Life to Live.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked those hoping to honor verDorn's memory with donations to the American Cancer Society, Autism Speaks, the Actors Fund, or another chosen charity. The actor himself raised thousands of dollars for the ACS and Autism Speaks over the course of his life, according to his family.

THE GUIDING LIGHT, from left: Elizabeth Keifer, Jerry verDorn, early 1990s, 1952-2009. ph: E.J. Carr/© CBS /Courtesy Everett Collection Credit: Everett

Though verDorn star was born and raised in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, acting was an early passion for the star, his family shared. According to his in memoriam, he spent multiple summers in theater programs before eventually flying across the pond to study his craft at an acting academy in London.

The star also received his undergraduate degree from what is now Minnesota State University Moorhead, where he met Bethea "Beth" Stewart, who he would go on to marry in June 1977. The pair first connected while acting together in a college theater production, his family said.

After tying the knot, the young couple made a big move to New York City, where verDorn was able to secure parts in a few stage productions. He got his chance to act on Broadway, playing the lead in matinees of George Bernard Shaw's Man and Superman while he was the understudy for George Grizzard.

It was in that understudy role that verDorn first received attention from CBS casting agents looking for the next star of Guiding Light, according to his family. After officially joining the cast in March 1979, verDorn would go on to garner four Daytime Emmy nominations (and two wins) before leaving the show in 2005.

After leaving his main role on Guiding Light, verDorn joined the cast of One Life to Live in 2005, where he recreated the role of Clint Buchanan originally played by Clint Richie. Spending an incredible 34 years on daytime television, verDorn officially retired in 2013.

verDorn's retirement from soap operas coincided with the end of One Life to Live.

Later in life, according to his family, verDorn found joy in New York Times crossword puzzles, long walks with his dog, and being a "Papa" to his three grandchildren.

verDorn is survived by his wife Beth; his sons and daughters-in-law Jake and Laura verDorn and Peter and Erin verDorn, and three young grandchildren.