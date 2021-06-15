iCarly Star Jerry Trainor Says There Will Be 'Sexual Situations' in Upcoming Reboot: 'We're Grown-Ups'

iCarly is about to get steamy!

Jerry Trainor - who is reprising his role as Spencer Shay on the upcoming reboot - revealed that the Paramount+ series will be a bit more mature than fans of the original remember.

"We're going to toe that line, you know what I mean? It's not going to be super-raw," Trainor, 44, told Page Six. "But yeah, there's going to be sexual situations."

He added, "And you know, I say 'damn it' in the trailer, which had everyone in a tizzy, but you know we're grown-ups."

Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor | Credit: Miranda Cosgrove/instagram

In the same interview, Nathan Kress - who fans know as Freddie Benson - told the outlet, "This is an adult show and it's not specifically for kids."

Kress, 28, continued, "And that's been exciting for us - to just see where these characters from a kid's show would be and where they are in their life now, 10 years later. But in a very realistic, non-glossy way."

Miranda Cosgrove has also spoken about the increased maturity of the series.

"My biggest hope for the revival is that it brings the people who watched the original series a lot of joy," the actress, 28, told J-14 in January. "The new show is mainly being made with all the original fans in mind."

Cosgrove added, "Although we hope families will enjoy it together, this version of the show will be more mature and follow our lives now."

iCarly originally ran on Nickelodeon from 2007 to 2012.

At the time, the show was intended for a younger audience and "sexual situations" were kept to simple smooches.

In PEOPLE's exclusive first look at the Paramount+ iCarly reunion special, Cosgrove opened up about some of the kissing scenes she filmed with actors James Maslow and Kress on the original series.

"I have two funny memories [from that time]," she began. "My first kiss I ever had in my whole life was with James Maslow in the episode where he was in a hospital bed, and I had to kiss him while he was unconscious."

She continued, "My second kiss I ever had in my entire life was with [my costar] Nathan on the show. Nathan had, like, a girlfriend or a girl he liked there on set that day watching us kiss."

The revival was announced last December and in May, the cast revealed the premiere date on June 17 while celebrating Cosgrove's 28th birthday.

Along with original cast members Cosgrove, Kress, and Trainor, new stars Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett will be joining the cast.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly earlier this month, Cosgrove revealed how the new show plans to tackle the whereabouts of McCurdy's character.

athan Kress, Miranda Cosgrove and Jerry Trainor of the Paramount+ series iCARLY. Nathan Kress, Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor | Credit: Lisa Rose/Paramount+

"We touch a lot on the whole relationship with Sam and where Sam's at in the pilot episode," Cosgrove said. "And then we mention her a little bit throughout the season, so we'll definitely explain that on the show."