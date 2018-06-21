The Jerry Springer Show Quietly Canceled After 27 Years on the Air

It’s the end of an era: The Jerry Springer Show is calling it quits after 4,000 episodes and 27 seasons.

Hosted by former politician Jerry Springer, the tabloid talk show — known for its sensational topics, in-your-face confrontations and on-set brawls — has aired in syndication since 1991, cementing its place in history as one of daytime’s biggest success stories.

The AP reports that NBC Universal decided to end the show this month. Although there was no major announcement about the cancellation, the producers told the AP that “there is a possibility” of more originals in the future. Meanwhile, reruns of the show will continue to air in some markets.

RELATED: The Jerry Springer Show Celebrates 25 Years as the Host Shares His Most ‘Unprofessional’ Moment

Springer, 74, hasn’t commented on the cancellation but recently addressed the news that they had stopped production.

“A deal has been made with The CW and so our show will be on in most cities twice a day,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “It will be mostly from the shows we’ve done, so every once in a while you’ll be seeing shows where I look a lot younger.”

Springer also hinted that he’s been in talks about other ventures.

“Other people have come and talked about possible television projects,” he said. “But I don’t know that I can maintain this schedule that … has been insane for all these years.”

Last year, Springer opened up about the secret to the show’s longevity — and jokingly apologized for “ruining the culture.”

“First, it’s stupid,” he said during an interview on the Today show. “It’s got a niche, and no one else kind of goes in that niche so I think that’s one of the reasons it’s lasted. And the personality of the guests — no one is watching ’cause of me, they’re watching because the stories are crazy and the people are outrageous.”