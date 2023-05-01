Jerry Springer Laid to Rest in Chicago 3 Days After He Died from Pancreatic Cancer

The late television personality, who hosted The Jerry Springer Show for 27 years, was remembered by family and friends at a private ceremony on Sunday

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

Published on May 1, 2023 08:04 PM

Jerry Springer has been laid to rest.

Springer's longtime publicist, Linda Shafran, confirmed to PEOPLE that a private ceremony was held on Sunday in a suburb of Chicago.

The funeral — which took place three days after his April 27 death — was attended by small group of friends and family, according to TMZ. The burial service included traditional Jewish customs, the outlet reported.

A larger public tribute — which will focus on the life and legacy of Springer — is planned for May 16 in Cincinnati. The event is expected to be a free ticketed event, which will also be streamed online.

Plans for ticketing and a lineup of guests for the tributes are still forthcoming.

Jerry Springer visits the Build Series to discuss the reality court show “Judge Jerry” at Build Studio on September 09, 2019 i
Gary Gershoff/Getty

PEOPLE confirmed that Springer died from pancreatic cancer in a suburb of Chicago on Thursday. He was 79.

"Jerry's ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word," family friend and spokesman Jene Galvin said in a statement to PEOPLE. "He's irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on."

The statement continued, "Funeral services and a memorial gathering are currently being developed. To remember Jerry, the family asks that in lieu of flowers you consider following his spirit and make a donation or commit to an act of kindness to someone in need or a worthy advocacy organization. As he always said, 'Take care of yourself, and each other.'"

Jerry Springer
Kevin Winter/Getty

The talk show host may have become a household name with the success of The Jerry Springer Showran in syndication from 1991 to 2018 — but following his death, he was remembered as a family man.

Rabbi Sandford Kopnick of The Valley Temple in Cincinnati, where Springer was part of the congregation, told PEOPLE the late television personality was "a kind and generous person" who was "the most devoted husband and father and grandfather."

"There was much more to him than The Jerry Springer Show. He was very, very smart," he said. "He was a remarkable family man, and he was somebody who understood what it means to pay it forward. He always knew his good fortune. He never took it for granted."

He added, "When he certainly could have moved on to another congregation after I arrived in this one, not only did he stay, but he did what he could to make it thrive."

"He found services to be meaningful. He always really embraced his Jewish identity. He did whatever he could to promote the accurate knowledge of the Holocaust, and he was as good as they get."

Jerry Springer 'The Jerry Springer Show'
ITV/Shutterstock

Gary Rosen, a former publicist for Springer's long-running talk show who worked with the TV emcee for several years after the daytime series moved from Chicago to Connecticut, told PEOPLE the late television host — who shared daughter Katie Springer with ex-wife Micki Velton — would want to be known as "a good father and grandfather."

"The rest — the celebrity part — he said is just ego," Rosen said. "I will remember him [as] a class act, who was a true mensch to his staff, crew and fans from all over the world."

