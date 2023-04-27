Jerry Springer Said He Hoped to Be Working Until Age 104: 'I'm Lucky'

Jerry Springer had ambitions to continue his career in television before his death at age 79.

The former talk show host, who died on Thursday, told PEOPLE in 2015 that he had no plans to slow down.

"I will be stopping when I'm 104. I want to be able to enjoy my retirement," Springer said of hosting The Jerry Springer Show. "I'm lucky. I don't need to make a living anymore. I work because it's enjoyable to do and people enjoy the show. As long as I'm healthy, I'll keep doing it. I can't imagine doing nothing."

Ralf-Finn Hestoft/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty

The television personality hosted The Jerry Springer Show for 28 seasons — and 4,000 episodes — from 1991 to 2018.

Despite the show's success, Springer spoke out about the controversial nature of his daytime talk show.

"It's stupid," he said on the Today show in 2017. "And it's got a niche, and no one else kind of goes in that niche, so I think that's one of the reason it's lasted."

"No one's watching because of me," he added at the time. "They're watching because the stories are crazy and the people are outrageous."

John Parra/Getty

PEOPLE confirmed that Springer died in a suburb of Chicago on Thursday after a "brief illness."

"Jerry's ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word," family friend and spokesman Jene Galvin said in a statement to PEOPLE. "He's irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on."

The statement continued, "Funeral services and a memorial gathering are currently being developed. To remember Jerry, the family asks that in lieu of flowers you consider following his spirit and make a donation or commit to an act of kindness to someone in need or a worthy advocacy organization. As he always said, 'Take care of yourself, and each other.'"

RELATED VIDEO: Jerry Springer Shares What He'll Miss the Most from The Jerry Springer Show

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Springer also had a career as a lawyer, judge and actor.

After The Jerry Springer Show, he went on to produce and star in Judge Jerry, which ran for three seasons, and hosted another talk show in Connecticut, as well as the Price is Right Live! tour.

His many projects included Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, the game show Baggage, the 1998 comedy Ringmaster and The Jerry Springer Podcast.