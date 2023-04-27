Jerry Springer Said He Hoped to Be Working Until Age 104: 'I'm Lucky'

The talk show host, whose controversial program The Jerry Springer Show ran for 27 years, died Thursday following a short illness

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

Published on April 27, 2023 01:07 PM

Jerry Springer had ambitions to continue his career in television before his death at age 79.

The former talk show host, who died on Thursday, told PEOPLE in 2015 that he had no plans to slow down.

"I will be stopping when I'm 104. I want to be able to enjoy my retirement," Springer said of hosting The Jerry Springer Show. "I'm lucky. I don't need to make a living anymore. I work because it's enjoyable to do and people enjoy the show. As long as I'm healthy, I'll keep doing it. I can't imagine doing nothing."

Jerry Springer Gesturing While Taping His Show
Ralf-Finn Hestoft/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty

The television personality hosted The Jerry Springer Show for 28 seasons — and 4,000 episodes — from 1991 to 2018.

Despite the show's success, Springer spoke out about the controversial nature of his daytime talk show.

"It's stupid," he said on the Today show in 2017. "And it's got a niche, and no one else kind of goes in that niche, so I think that's one of the reason it's lasted."

"No one's watching because of me," he added at the time. "They're watching because the stories are crazy and the people are outrageous."

Presenter Jerry Springer attends at the 2nd Annual Global TV Demand Awards at Fontainebleau Hotel on January 21, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida
John Parra/Getty

PEOPLE confirmed that Springer died in a suburb of Chicago on Thursday after a "brief illness."

"Jerry's ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word," family friend and spokesman Jene Galvin said in a statement to PEOPLE. "He's irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on."

The statement continued, "Funeral services and a memorial gathering are currently being developed. To remember Jerry, the family asks that in lieu of flowers you consider following his spirit and make a donation or commit to an act of kindness to someone in need or a worthy advocacy organization. As he always said, 'Take care of yourself, and each other.'"

RELATED VIDEO: Jerry Springer Shares What He'll Miss the Most from The Jerry Springer Show

Springer also had a career as a lawyer, judge and actor.

After The Jerry Springer Show, he went on to produce and star in Judge Jerry, which ran for three seasons, and hosted another talk show in Connecticut, as well as the Price is Right Live! tour.

His many projects included Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, the game show Baggage, the 1998 comedy Ringmaster and The Jerry Springer Podcast.

