Jerry Springer's Famous Friends and Fans React to His Death: 'Smartest, Most Generous, Kindest Person'

Jerry Springer's peers and fellow talk show hosts are paying tribute to the daytime game-changer after his death after a "brief illness" at age 79.

Springer's family friend and spokesman Jene Galvin confirmed he had died in a statement to PEOPLE on Thursday: "Jerry's ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word. He's irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on."

"Funeral services and a memorial gathering are currently being developed. To remember Jerry, the family asks that in lieu of flowers you consider following his spirit and make a donation or commit to an act of kindness to someone in need or a worthy advocacy organization," the statement continued. "As he always said, 'Take care of yourself, and each other.'"

Steve Wilkos, who was a fan favorite on The Jerry Springer Show before headlining his own daytime series, was among those who paid tribute.

"Other than my father, Jerry was the most influential man in my life," Wilkos said in a statement to PEOPLE. "Everything I have today I owe to Jerry. He was the smartest, most generous, kindest person I've ever known. My wife and I are devastated. We will miss him terribly."

Ralf-Finn Hestoft/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty

Maury Povich also issued a statement to PEOPLE: "I am shocked and saddened by the passing of Jerry. He was not only a colleague but a friend."

"We worked for the same company for decades," he continued. "He was joyful, smart and, in his own way, a unique showman. I will miss him."

Addressing Springer's passing on The View, co-host Whoopi Goldberg said she "loved" Springer's namesake show.

"I'm not afraid to say it," she continued. "He was a great guy and he was really fun and that show is as crazy as it gets, but there's a place for everyone here."

Springer's former publicist, Gary Rosen, exclusively told PEOPLE how the star was a "nice guy" who was "low-key [and] understated."

"Jerry said the only thing he wanted to be remembered for is being a good father and grandfather. The rest — the celebrity part — he said is just ego," Rosen continued. "I will remember him [as] a class act, who was a true mensch to his star, crew and fans from all over the world."

Montel Williams exclusively told PEOPLE, "My thoughts and prayers go out to Jerry's family."

Gary Gershoff/Getty

Sally Jessy Raphael said in a statement to PEOPLE that she's "extremely sad at the news of Jerry Springer's passing."

"He was a bright, funny man whom I considered to be a friend," she added. "He will be missed."

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Phaedra Parks tweeted that Springer "walked so reality TV could run." She also noted how the former Cincinnati mayor was a "trailblazer" and an "icon."

"So sad to hear this," Megyn Kelly shared in a tweet. "He came on my show shortly after we launched and told the best stories about his fascinating life & his deep love for America. R.I.P. Jerry Springer."

NBCUniversal, which produced The Jerry Springer Show under NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, also reacted to the news.

"Jerry Springer was much more than a talk show host who redefined television. He was a savvy politician, pop cultural icon, and devout and loyal friend who was most proud when he spoke up for the marginalized and unrepresented," the statement read. "He connected equally with both the powerful and the man on the street. Strangers would open up to him and he loved nothing more than to give them a voice. We deeply mourn his loss and are fortunate to have been partners in a career that was truly astounding and a life that emulated the very best of us."