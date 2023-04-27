Jerry Springer, Talk Show Icon and Former Cincinnati Mayor, Dead at 79

PEOPLE has confirmed Jerry Springer died Thursday following a "brief illness"

By
Published on April 27, 2023 10:42 AM
Jerry Springer posing for a portrait before his Cambridge Union address at The Cambridge Union on November 5, 2015
Photo: Chris Williamson/Getty

Jerry Springer has died at 79.

PEOPLE has confirmed that the celebrated talk show host and former Mayor of Cincinnati died in a suburb of Chicago on Thursday after a "brief illness."

"Jerry's ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word," family friend and spokesman Jene Galvin said in a statement to PEOPLE. "He's irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on."

The statement continued, "Funeral services and a memorial gathering are currently being developed. To remember Jerry, the family asks that in lieu of flowers you consider following his spirit and make a donation or commit to an act of kindness to someone in need or a worthy advocacy organization. As he always said, 'Take care of yourself, and each other.'"

Presenter Jerry Springer attends at the 2nd Annual Global TV Demand Awards at Fontainebleau Hotel on January 21, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida
John Parra/Getty

Springer was the 56th mayor of Cincinnati in the 1970s. After his political career, he turned his sights to television. Springer was best known for his famed The Jerry Springer Show, which ran for 28 seasons from 1991 to 2018.

He starred in the reality TV series Judge Jerry following the end of his talk show. At the time, Springer joked to PEOPLE the judging series was his first "grown-up job" in the 30 years since The Jerry Springer Show began.

Jerry Springer visits the Build Series to discuss the reality court show “Judge Jerry” at Build Studio on September 09, 2019 in New York City.
Gary Gershoff/Getty

In addition to hosting his own series, Springer had a career as a lawyer, judge and actor. His many projects included Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, the game show Baggage, the 1998 comedy Ringmaster and The Jerry Springer Podcast.

Springer is survived by his daughter Katie Springer.

