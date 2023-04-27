Looking Back at Jerry Springer's 'DWTS' Journey — Including Learning to Waltz for His Daughter's Wedding

Jerry Springer was best known for hosting his namesake talk show, but fans may have forgotten about the late star's turn on Dancing with the Stars. As his friends and fan mourn Springer's death, PEOPLE is looking back at his time in the ballroom.

Springer previously strapped on his dancing shoes for the show's third season in 2006. At the time, he was partnered with pro dancer Kym Johnson-Herjavec.

Among their many routines, the pair performed a fiery Paso Doble to Charlotte Church's "Habañera" and a lovely routine to Patti Page's "Tennessee Waltz."

In fact, late DWTS's Len Goodman (who himself died earlier this week at age 78), offered some insight on Springer's personal drive to survive the competition's weekly eliminations during a chat with PEOPLE last November. Springer was "hoping to stay in [the competition] long enough so he could learn to waltz and dance it at his daughter's wedding," Goodman recalled as he named the talk show host one of the show's most memorable competitors in Goodman's 31 seasons as head judge.

Even though his scores averaged out to 20.8, Springer's dedicated fanbase made him something of a dark horse in the competition, and their votes took him all the way to the top 5 before he was eliminated in fifth place.

Later reflecting on his time on the series, Springer said it "turned out to be really fun."

"I would never do it again because I realized how difficult it was," he said on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast last year. "What was fun about it is that I was totally outside my comfort zone. And I, as much as possible, tried to turn it into my comfort zone by instead of selling my dancing, which was hopeless, I would tell jokes. ... I would keep begging each week, 'Please don't vote for me.'"

Adam Larkey/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

On April 27, PEOPLE confirmed Springer died in a suburb of Chicago after a "brief illness." He was 79.

"Jerry's ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word," family friend and spokesman Jene Galvin said in a statement to PEOPLE. "He's irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on."

The statement continued, "Funeral services and a memorial gathering are currently being developed. To remember Jerry, the family asks that in lieu of flowers you consider following his spirit and make a donation or commit to an act of kindness to someone in need or a worthy advocacy organization. As he always said, 'Take care of yourself, and each other.'"

eidi Gutman/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Aside from hosting his long-running syndicated Jerry Springer series, the TV personality starred in the reality TV series Judge Jerry. He briefly served as a judge on America's Got Talent as well.

Springer was also the 56th mayor of Cincinnati during the 1970s. His political career occurred before he found success in television.