Looking Back at Jerry Springer's 'DWTS' Journey — Including Learning to Waltz for His Daughter's Wedding

The late talk show host competed on season 3 of Dancing with the Stars alongside pro Kym Johnson

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 27, 2023 12:39 PM
DANCING WITH THE STARS Jerry Springer
Photo: Adam Larkey/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

Jerry Springer was best known for hosting his namesake talk show, but fans may have forgotten about the late star's turn on Dancing with the Stars. As his friends and fan mourn Springer's death, PEOPLE is looking back at his time in the ballroom.

Springer previously strapped on his dancing shoes for the show's third season in 2006. At the time, he was partnered with pro dancer Kym Johnson-Herjavec.

Among their many routines, the pair performed a fiery Paso Doble to Charlotte Church's "Habañera" and a lovely routine to Patti Page's "Tennessee Waltz."

In fact, late DWTS's Len Goodman (who himself died earlier this week at age 78), offered some insight on Springer's personal drive to survive the competition's weekly eliminations during a chat with PEOPLE last November. Springer was "hoping to stay in [the competition] long enough so he could learn to waltz and dance it at his daughter's wedding," Goodman recalled as he named the talk show host one of the show's most memorable competitors in Goodman's 31 seasons as head judge.

Even though his scores averaged out to 20.8, Springer's dedicated fanbase made him something of a dark horse in the competition, and their votes took him all the way to the top 5 before he was eliminated in fifth place.

Later reflecting on his time on the series, Springer said it "turned out to be really fun."

"I would never do it again because I realized how difficult it was," he said on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast last year. "What was fun about it is that I was totally outside my comfort zone. And I, as much as possible, tried to turn it into my comfort zone by instead of selling my dancing, which was hopeless, I would tell jokes. ... I would keep begging each week, 'Please don't vote for me.'"

DANCING WITH THE STARS Jerry Springer
Adam Larkey/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

On April 27, PEOPLE confirmed Springer died in a suburb of Chicago after a "brief illness." He was 79.

"Jerry's ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word," family friend and spokesman Jene Galvin said in a statement to PEOPLE. "He's irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on."

The statement continued, "Funeral services and a memorial gathering are currently being developed. To remember Jerry, the family asks that in lieu of flowers you consider following his spirit and make a donation or commit to an act of kindness to someone in need or a worthy advocacy organization. As he always said, 'Take care of yourself, and each other.'"

Jerry Springer
eidi Gutman/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Aside from hosting his long-running syndicated Jerry Springer series, the TV personality starred in the reality TV series Judge Jerry. He briefly served as a judge on America's Got Talent as well.

Springer was also the 56th mayor of Cincinnati during the 1970s. His political career occurred before he found success in television.

Related Articles
Jerry Springer visits the Build Series to discuss the reality court show “Judge Jerry” at Build Studio on September 09, 2019 i
Jerry Springer Once Called the TV Show That Made Him Famous 'Stupid': 'I've Ruined the Culture'
Jerry Springer posing for a portrait before his Cambridge Union address at The Cambridge Union on November 5, 2015
Jerry Springer, Talk Show Icon and Former Cincinnati Mayor, Dead at 79
Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith attend the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Joshua Jackson Says Wife Jodie Turner-Smith 'Enjoys' Watching His Sex Scenes: 'She's Like a Voyeur'
Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss
Tom Sandoval Slams 'Ridiculous' Open Relationship Claims as 'VPR' Cast Discusses His 'Weird' Ties to Raquel
THE MASKED SINGER: Medusa, Mantis, Gargoyle
'The Masked Singer' : 3 Contestants Battle It Out for a Chance to Rejoin Season 9 After Being Saved
Katherine Heigl visits SiriusXM Studios
Katherine Heigl Looks Back on 'Joyful' Time on 'Firefly Lane' : 'I Really, Really Miss Tully and Kate'
Joshua Jackson attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Joshua Jackson on the Secret Behind Getting Hit in the Face by Basketball During Viral 'Dawson's Creek' Scene
The Witcher season 3 trailer
'The Witcher' Season 3 Teaser Trailer Previews the End of Henry Cavill's Journey as Geralt of Rivia
Love is Blind. (L to R) Paul, Micah in episode 403 of Love is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023
'Love Is Blind' 's Micah Sends Message to Paul, Shares Videos of Their Relationship After Filming: 'So Special'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 25: Kim Kardashian speaks onstage at the 2023 TIME100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME)
Kim Kardashian Says She'd Consider Giving Up Reality TV to Be a Lawyer 'Full-Time'
tamra judge
Tamra Judge Returns in 'Real Housewives of Orange County' Season 17 Trailer: 'I'm Back, Bitches'
Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice
'RHONJ' Sneak Peek: Teresa and Melissa Get Teary Reminiscing on When They 'Were a Happy, Beautiful Family'
Len Goodman Celebrity Golf Classic at Brocket Hall, UK - 18 Jul 2022
Len Goodman Predicted His Own Death Last Year — and Died One Day Short of His Forecast
NBCUNIVERSAL UPFRONT EVENTS -- NBC Entertainment's 2022/23 New Season Press Junket in New York City on Monday, May 16, 2022 -- Pictured: (l-r) Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard, "Summer House" on Bravo -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
''Summer House' ' : Lindsay Accuses Carl of 'Only' Caring About How He's 'Being Perceived' in Fight with Danielle
Bob Newhart and wife Ginnie during "Elf" New York City Premiere at Loews Astor Plaza in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)
Ginnie Newhart, Wife of Legendary Comedian Bob Newhart, Dead at 82
LEN GOODMAN, LISA VANDERPUMP
Revisit Len Goodman's Greatest Dances from 'Dancing with the Stars' and Beyond After His Death at 78