Jerry Seinfeld's Daughter Sascha Celebrates 21st Birthday with 1920s Themed Party

Jessica Seinfeld shared photos of Sascha with her friends, who were dressed as flappers, and sons Julian, 18, and Shepherd, 16

Jerry Seinfeld is officially the father of a 21-year-old!

The Golden Globe winner, 67, and his wife Jessica Seinfeld celebrated their daughter Sascha's 21st birthday Sunday night with a 1920s-themed party.

"We are parents of a 21 year old!" Jessica, 50, wrote on her Instagram Story with a photo of herself and Jerry at the celebration.

She shared photos of Sascha with her friends, who were dressed as flappers, and sons Julian, 18, and Shepherd, 16.

"She is the greatest. Best sister. Best friend. Best IDK. Best sister x2. Happy birthday," Jessica wrote with a series of photos on her story.

Sascha Seinfeld Credit: Jessica Seinfeld/Instagram

"Our Sascha Seinfeld turns 21 today. We had the best weekend celebrating this phenomenal human being, along with her friends, who love her almost as much as we do," the proud mom captioned a post with more photos of the festivities.

"She works hard, she plays hard, and in between, makes life better for everyone in her orbit. I love you, Little Magic Girl. I am so proud to be your mom."

Sascha Seinfeld Credit: Jessica Seinfeld/Instagram

Jessica previously opened up about parenting their three kids with the Seinfeld star, whom she called "an incredible father," admitting to Parents magazine that fatherhood didn't immediately come natural to him.

"The nicest way to say this is that he wasn't a natural when our kids were born," she said in May 2020. "He wasn't immediately pushing strollers and carrying babies. He jokes that it took him a good 10 years to warm up."

The couple is now about to move into the newest chapter of parenting as empty nesters, asJulian graduated from high school in May.

"Cheers to the global class of 2021 and especially our very own graduate. We love you and the lifelong friends made at the extraordinary @ecfs1878," Jessica wrote on Instagram at the time.