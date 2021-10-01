Seinfeld — which aired from 1989 to 1998 — is now available to stream on Netflix

Jerry Seinfeld Says 'There's a Number' of Seinfeld Episodes He Would Redo or Scrap

Admittedly, there are a few Seinfeld episodes that Jerry Seinfeld doesn't look back on as fondly.

Seinfeld, 67, addressed the matter during a press junket this week for the sitcom's streaming debut on Netflix, saying he would "absolutely" redo or scrap certain ones.

"There's a number of them that I would love to have a crack at, but I don't really believe, philosophically, in changing or even thinking about the past," the comedian told PEOPLE and other reporters at Citi Field on Wednesday. "My philosophy of life is that just happened the way it happened, and we're going to go from here. And that's the best way to ... live."

"I think regret is a philosophical position that I disagree with. It kind of assumes you could have changed the past, so I wouldn't even think of that," he continued. "But if you forced me or you gave me a time machine, yeah, there's a few [where] I would fix some things."

Asked which ones they would be, Seinfeld laughed and declined to provide an answer.

Seinfeld, created by Seinfeld and comedian Larry David, aired for nine seasons on NBC from 1989 to 1998. Often referred to as "the show about nothing," the beloved series followed Seinfeld's eponymous character and his three friends' (Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander and Michael Richards) daily antics in New York City.

Over three decades after the series premiered, Seinfeld still cherishes the memories the cast and crew made.

"It just got more and more fun as we went [along], because we got to know each other," he said. "And you know every little funny thing that that person does. You say, 'Remember that thing you did in 'The Wink' episode with your face? Do that again.'"

Seinfeld also recalls the conversations he eventually began having with his costars about when the hit sitcom should come to an end.

"I do remember when I was in the ninth season and I was thinking, maybe it's time to wrap this up. I remember inviting Michael and Julia and Jason to my dressing room, and we all just sat there and we stared at each other," he said. "And I went, 'You know, I was thinking maybe this is our moment to make a good exit. We've had a lot of good fortune here. Maybe we shouldn't push our luck too far.' And we all agreed that this was the right moment."

The actor noted that it was "the only time we all got together in a dressing room" during their many years on set.

"That was powerful," he added. "I remember that ... because as soon as we all agreed, that was it. You know, if the four of us agreed, I knew it wasn't going to go further."