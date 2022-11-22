Jerry Seinfeld 'Unclear' on 'Comedians in Cars' ' Future — but Has No Plans to Slow Down as He's 'Pushing 70'

"What fun is it to be a comic if you have a plan?" the famed comedian exclusively tells PEOPLE

Published on November 22, 2022 12:37 PM
Jerry Seinfeld attends the LA Tastemaker event for Comedians in Cars at The Paley Center for Media on July 17, 2019 in Beverly Hills City.
Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Jerry Seinfeld is not sure what the future holds for him — but he's excited about the journey.

The comedian, 68, has led a wildly successful career from Seinfeld to Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. And when he looks to what's next, Seinfeld exclusively tells PEOPLE that he could "maybe" see himself slowing down some time soon — with one major exception.

"I would never slow down doing standup. That's my way of life," he explains. "It's not really work for me. It's just how I live. That's my favorite thing and I plan on doing a lot more of that."

"I have a movie coming out next year. And then after that, I don't know," he continues. "Then I'll be pushing 70 and then we'll see what happens."

Seinfeld says he "never had a plan" for his future — and that's not something he intends to change.

"What fun is it to be a comic if you have a plan?" he adds.

At this point, the only thing Seinfeld isn't entirely certain about is the future of his long-running series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

Chris Rock and Jerry Seinfeld on Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee

Premiering in 2012 on Crackle, then moving to Netflix in 2018, the series saw Seinfeld driving unique cars and drinking delicious coffee with fellow comics, including Amy Schumer, Chris Rock, Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Former President Barack Obama even appeared on the show in 2015.

But no plans for an upcoming seasons have been announced since the series' last crop of episodes from its 11th season arrived in 2019.

"It's unclear if there's ever going to be any more of these," Seinfeld acknowledges. "I really don't know. I haven't decided. It's possible I could do more, but I think most likely not."

Chris Rock and Jerry Seinfeld on Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
Simon and Schuster

With that in mind, Seinfeld says he decided to create The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Book as a companion to the show. The new book is filled with fun anecdotes and offers a close behind-the-scenes look at the show.

"We thought it would be nice for the fans of the show to have something that they could look at and flip through and learn the story of how it happened," he explains. "Because at the beginning, it was really an idea without an idea. I used to call it an anti-show about a non-event."

He continues, "This was really before the podcast culture really took off and I just wasn't sure what it was. So, that's why we thought this would be a good time if I don't go back to it to make something about it."

Seinfeld says that "it took a lot of work" — and a year and a half — to put the book together, but he hopes the process is a worthwhile treat for longtime fans.

"It was an interesting story of how it occurred, how it got put together, the people that worked on it and what they thought of it and what I thought about it," he recalls. "It was a completely original concept. My thought was, let's get rid of the studio, let's get rid of the dressing room, let's get rid of the fruit basket and let's just get to the funny conversation part that we like when we watch a talk show and someone comes on. And you could just click on that person and hear the funny part of the conversation."

The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Book is now available wherever books are sold.

