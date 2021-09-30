All nine seasons of Seinfeld — which aired from 1989 to 1998 — hit Netflix Friday

Jerry Seinfeld Shuts Down Idea of a Seinfeld Reunion: 'There's Absolutely Nothing Going on'

Jerry Seinfeld has some bad news for Seinfeld fans.

The comedian shut down rumors of a possible Seinfeld reunion during a press junket for the sitcom's upcoming streaming debut on Netflix on Wednesday, saying "there's absolutely nothing going on."

"I am very much a nostalgia person. I love to go to my house where I grew up on Long Island," he told reporters at Citi Field. "It's one of the reasons I love the Mets because I loved it when I was a kid, and it makes me think back to that time," he continued. "But I like to go forward in life. I believe that going forward. I don't know what we would do that would be good."

Seinfeld cautioned that there's a possibility that the cast "wouldn't be as good" in a reunion setting and said he was content with the show they produced during its original nine-season run.

"I think we did a good job," he teased.

Seinfeld, which was created by Seinfeld and comedian Larry David, aired for nine seasons on NBC from 1989 to 1998. The show followed its eponymous creator's character and his friends in New York City. The series won several awards during its time on the small screen, including an Emmy for outstanding comedy series in 1993 and a Golden Globe Award for best TV series in 1994.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander and Michael Richards were also in the cast.

Seinfeld - Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander, Michael Richards

But more than two decades after the series finale, Seinfeld said he's still approached by fans about the show.

"I remember I was in a cab one time, and the cab driver said to me, 'Why did you stop doing that show? It was very successful,'" he told reporters. "And I said to him, 'Well, I was at a point, we had done it for nine years, and I realized I could go off the air right now, and I could be a legend in the sitcom world, or I could make some more money. I could risk that to make some more money.'"

"I said, 'What would you do?' [to] the cab driver, he said, 'I go for legend.' I said, 'Yeah, that's what I thought,'" he continued. "So, we went for legend. That's why we're not coming back."