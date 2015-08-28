No Lemonade for You! Police Shut Down Jerry Seinfeld's Son's Stand for Charity

Newman!

Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld say they have a real-life grouchy neighbor who got their kid’s charity lemonade stand shut down in the Hamptons.

Jessica, 43, posted an Instagram last week of her son Julian, 12, and comedian husband posing with their hands behind their heads in front of their sale, which donated profits to her Baby Buggy nonprofit.

“Lemonade dreams crushed by local neighbor but not before raising lots of money for @loverecycled. Thanks to all of our customers and big tippers!” she captioned the photo.

Police confirmed to The East Hampton Press that they received a complaint Aug. 18 about illegally parked vehicles near the stand and had to put a stop to it because the Seinfelds were violating a village code that prohibits “peddling.”