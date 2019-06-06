Jerry Seinfeld on Parenting: 'I Refuse to Be One of Those Disapproving Dads'

Image zoom Jerry, Sasha, Shepherd Kellen and Jessica Seinfeld Nicholas Hunt/Getty

Jerry Seinfeld isn’t a regular dad, he’s a cool dad.

Seinfeld, who hosted with his wife, Jessica, at her Good + Foundation’s 2019 Bash on Wednesday night in New York City’s Central Park, told reporters why he doesn’t intimidate their only daughter Sascha’s boyfriend:

“I really was determined not to be those dads. I hated those dads when I was a kid dating and you would go to a girl’s house and the father would be so mean and I don’t want to be that guy. You feel those feelings. You feel possessive and protective but I refuse to be one of those disapproving dads.”

The comedian, 65, is also pleased with the prospect of their 18-year-old daughter going to the prom, “We’ve known the young man, it’s a relationship so it’s nice.” Jessica, 47, who has been married to Seinfeld since 1999, agreed Sascha’s boyfriend is “amazing, he’s the best.”

The annual event, now in it’s 13th year and held at the park’s famed Victorian Gardens, is for the national nonprofit that provides training and support to fathers and families living in poverty.

The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee star who also shares sons Shepherd Kellen, 13 and Julian Kal, 16, with his Food Swings author spouse, shared another seminal parenting moment:

“When Sascha’s first goldfish died, we replaced it without telling her because we couldn’t handle the emotional,” he said. “We snuck another goldfish into the bowl.”