Jerry Seinfeld Must Escape an Evil Villain in Promo for New Netflix Standup Comedy Special

Jerry Seinfeld is channeling his inner James Bond.

A new promo for the comedian's upcoming Netflix special, Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill, dropped on Thursday, showing Seinfeld in a compromising position just moments before going on stage.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The clip opens with the comedian, 65, strapped to a table as a villain approaches him.

"The number of people in your curious profession is quite small. Even so, I doubt that you will be missed," says the villainous character. "You have interfered with my plans for the last time!"

"What plans? You don't even have a lair, this is a comedy club dressing room," says Seinfeld.

Image zoom NETFLIX

RELATED: Every Single Place Jerry Seinfeld Takes All Those Comedians for Coffee

The comedian is then released from his shackles and the clip cuts to footage of him on stage delivering some of his signature, quick-witted jokes.

Premiering May 5, Seinfeld's hourlong special "reinforces his reputation as the precision-craftsman of standup comedy," a press release states. The special, which was shot at New York City's Beacon Theater, "showcases Seinfeld’s sharp angles on everyday life, uncovering comedy in the commonplace," the release continues.

Along with his comedy special, the actor also stars in the Netflix comedy talk show Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, in which Seinfeld drives around town (in vintage cars) and interviews fellow famous comedians.

The upcoming release marks Seinfeld's fourth standup comedy special, following Jerry Before Seinfeld on Netflix in 2017.

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill premieres globally May 5 on Netflix.