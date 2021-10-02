All nine seasons of Seinfeld are now streaming on Netflix.

Jerry Seinfeld and Jimmy Fallon Get LEGO-fied on The Tonight Show to Celebrate Seinfeld on Netflix

Seinfeld has officially made its streaming service debut exclusively on Netflix — and Jerry Seinfeld is celebrating in a most unexpected way: by becoming a LEGO person.

Impressed by the recently released LEGO Seinfeld set, the 67-year-old comedian, who also co-created the series alongside Larry David, teamed up with Jimmy Fallon for a very special Tonight Show interview, dressed as LEGO characters and taking place on a LEGOfied Tonight Show set.

In an exclusive clip from tonight's segment, Fallon, 47, tells Seinfeld, "I would love to be a LEGO," adding: "It really seems like my kind of thing."

"Okay, if you want. I can take you into the LEGO world if you want to," Seinfeld responds.

In order to be transformed into a LEGO, Seinfeld explains, the talk show host must say the words, "I don't want to be a LEGO" — à la Jerry Seinfeld's iconic "I don't want to be a pirate" quote from the Season 5 Seinfeld episode "The Puffy Shirt."

The two then struggle to move in the oversized costumes, behind a set completely made out of LEGOs, as Seinfeld helps get his LEGOfied friend up onto his desk to continue their interview and sip from LEGO Tonight Show coffee mugs.

But that wasn't Seinfeld's first time stepping into the boxy LEGO suit. In order to promote his show's arrival on Netflix, which aired on NBC for nine seasons from 1989 to 1998, Seinfeld revisited the show's iconic set in LEGO form.

Narrated by Bryan Cranston, the video declares, "He's blocky, he's stoppy. He's one-half real organic matter. He has 'c' hands. And he's every bit as funny as his human counterpart."

Seinfeld interrupts: "I am the human counterpart! They shrunk me down!"

Seinfeld then pours a bowl of plastic cereal, which he later struggles to consume. As he questions what he's doing there, Cranston teases: "Aw, sorry, Jerry. You have no say! We bought the series and we can do whatever we want with it — and you!"

"But I don't want to be a LEGO," says Seinfeld. "I don't even know who I'm working for at this point."

"I don't know how this happened, but I'm not a toy," he adds.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander and Michael Richards were also in the cast.

This week, Seinfeld addressed whether the cast is planning to reunite in an official capacity, saying "there's absolutely nothing going on."

"I am very much a nostalgia person. I love to go to my house where I grew up on Long Island," he told reporters at a press junket held at Citi Field Wednesday for the sitcom's Netflix debut. "It's one of the reasons I love the Mets because I loved it when I was a kid, and it makes me think back to that time. But I like to go forward in life. I believe that going forward. I don't know what we would do that would be good."

Reflecting on the past also led Seinfeld to think about the show's 180 episodes, noting that there are "absolutely" some he would redo or scrap if he had the chance.

"There's a number of them that I would love to have a crack at, but I don't really believe, philosophically, in changing or even thinking about the past," he said at the event. "My philosophy of life is that just happened the way it happened, and we're going to go from here. And that's the best way to ... live."

"I think regret is a philosophical position that I disagree with," he added. "It kind of assumes you could have changed the past."