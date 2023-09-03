Jerry Seinfeld and Jessica Seinfeld's Relationship Timeline

Jerry Seinfeld met his wife, Jessica Seinfeld (née Sklar), during a random encounter at a New York City gym in 1998 — and they wed a little over a year later. Since then, they've raised three children together: Sascha (born in 2000), Julian (born in 2003) and Shepherd (born in 2005).

From their love of cats and their endless support of each other's careers to the way they regularly — and often hilariously — pop up on each other's social media feeds, the Seinfelds seem completely sympatico. The duo even have a mutual passion for philanthropy.

One of the secrets of their successful marriage: they prioritizes spending quality time together.

"Every night for us is date night," Jerry told PEOPLE in 2019. "We just like to hang out. It's just about being in the same room for us. We love being in the same room."

From carving out private moments to raising their three children, here's everything to know about Jessica and Jerry Seinfeld's relationship timeline.

Aug. 7, 1998: Jerry and Jessica first meet

Jerry Seinfeld and Jessica Sklar smiling. KMazur/WireImage

Comedian Jerry met fashion-publicist-turned-cookbook-author Jessica at the Reebok Sports Club on New York City's Upper West Side in August 1998.

"I was going through a difficult time, and I was approached by Jerry Seinfeld and he attempted to make me laugh, and I was really not interested in being entertained at that moment," Jessica told The New York Times during a 2007 interview. "He came around again and said something funny, and I actually had to laugh."

October 1999: Jerry and Jessica spark dating rumors

A year after Jessica's previous marriage ended with theatrical producer Eric Nederlander, rumors started spreading that she and Jerry were dating.

The pair sent the gossip mill into overdrive after they "were spotted noshing at Zabar's food emporium, watching the New York City Marathon and canoodling back at the gym," PEOPLE reported in 1999.

"They'd go their separate ways and do their own thing," a source told PEOPLE at the time, "but they'd get together and hug and laugh and cuddle and kiss and rib each other."

Nov. 22, 1999: PEOPLE reports Jerry and Jessica are engaged

In November 1999, PEOPLE reported that Jessica and Jerry were spotted sharing a booth at Balthazar in downtown Manhattan, where they popped the cork on a celebratory bottle of champagne in honor of their engagement.

"Too excited even to eat their meals, they spent the remainder of the evening laughing, kissing, talking about their lives, grinning ecstatically," a source said.

Dec. 25, 1999: Jerry and Jessica get married

Jerry Seinfeld and Jessica Seinfeld after their wedding at Sky Studios in New York City on Dec. 25, 1999. KMazur/WireImage

On Christmas Day in 1999, Jessica and Jerry tied the knot in a Jewish ceremony held at a private penthouse in New York's Greenwich Village, the New York Post reported.

About 40 guests attended as the bride and groom said their "I dos." Jessica wore a white spaghetti-strap gown designed by her then-boss, Tommy Hilfiger.

Nov. 7, 2000: Jerry and Jessica welcome their first child

Almost a year after getting hitched, Jessica and Jerry welcomed their first child, daughter Sascha, on Nov. 7, 2000.

In 2001, Jessica founded Baby Buggy (now named GOOD+ Foundation) to collect baby gear for families in need.

“It’s a great idea,” Jerry previously told PEOPLE. “But it took a lot of work to get it started and to continue to keep it thriving."

March 1, 2003: Jerry and Jessica welcome their second child

In August 2002, just shy of two years after Sascha's arrival, a spokesperson for the couple confirmed to PEOPLE that the Seinfelds were expecting their second baby. Jerry and Jessica's son, Julian Kal, arrived right on cue the following March.

"Let's make no mistake why these babies come here," the proud papa joked during a 2001 stand-up performance. "To replace us. We'll see who's wearing the diapers when all this is over."

Aug. 22, 2005: Jessica and Jerry welcome their third child

Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld pose with their children, Sascha, Shepherd Kellen and Julian Kal, at the 2013 Baby Buggy Bedtime Bash on June 5, 2013, in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Four months after Regis Philbin announced during an April 2005 episode of Live with Regis and Kelly that the Seinfelds were expecting their third child, Jerry and Jessica officially welcomed son Shepherd Kellen in August.

"Fatherhood is this journey of discovery of these things that you're not aware that are in you," Jerry later told PEOPLE. "These instincts and feelings come out, and you just go on this amazing journey."

Oct. 25, 2007: Jessica praises Jerry's comedic chops

A little over two years after completing their family of five, Jessica gave her comedian husband props for keeping their crew in stitches.

"He makes me laugh endlessly, and he makes our children cackle," she said. "He does funny voices, funny faces. When he reads stories to them, he does different voices."

"Making them laugh has become a whole new world for me," Jerry added. "Dinner is pretty funny. But after dinner is even better, because that's when the bed games start. Throwing kids through the air onto the bed in various ways, or wrapping them up in towel hammocks. You throw them around and they laugh, they love it."

Sept. 18, 2016: Jessica supports Jerry at the Emmys

Jerry Seinfeld and Jessica Seinfeld arrive at the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 18, 2016, in Los Angeles. David Livingston/Getty

The Seinfelds walked the red carpet together for the 2016 Primetime Emmys, where Jerry's show, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, was nominated for outstanding variety talk series.

"I don't know why I'm here," the sitcom legend told E! News. "I'm not on television. My show is on the internet!"

Dec. 26, 2016: Jessica posts a video on Instagram to celebrate her and Jerry's anniversary

In December 2016, Jerry and Jessica celebrated their 17th anniversary on the ski slopes during winter vacation.

"Keeping it Fresh after 17 years, today," Jessica captioned a video of the couple sledding down a snowy hill and grinning at the camera together.

In a separate post, the cookbook author shared a family snapshot from the same trip.

"And for one half of a second, they stopped fighting," she captioned an image of herself and Jerry with their two dogs and three kids. "This is our holiday card because I didn't do one. Happy holidays. If we make it to 2017 it will be a miracle."

April 25, 2017: Jerry promotes Jessica's book on Instagram

When Jessica's fourth cookbook, Food Swings, dropped in April 2017, Jerry gave his wife an Instagram shoutout. "Grey sweater solidarity for my wife's new book, 'Food Swings'. Out today everywhere & already #1 @Amazon Bestseller!" the comedian captioned an image of himself holding up a copy.

Meanwhile, during an appearance on Good Morning America the previous day to promote the book, Jessica revealed the first recipe she ever cooked for her husband.

"When Jerry asked me out on our first date, he said, 'Where do you want to go for dinner tonight?' And I said, 'Oh, I am so happy to cook! I'll make chicken parmesan!' "

May 31, 2017: Jerry brings kids to support Jessica's charity

Jessica and Jerry Seinfeld with their children at Good+Foundation's 2017 NY Bash. Kevin Mazur/Getty

It was a family affair when Jerry brought his three kids to New York's Central Park to support their mom at her GOOD+ Foundation's May 2017 event.

Jessica later shared a photo on Instagram of her adorable family all dolled up at the 11th annual bash.

Oct. 28, 2018: Jerry and Jessica dress up for a Halloween benefit

Jerry and Jessica wore Little Red Riding Hood costumes to the GOOD+ Foundation's 3rd Annual Halloween Bash in Los Angeles.

"A Big Bad Wolf sighting at @goodplusfdn's Halloween Bash," Jessica later captioned an image of the couple dressed up as Little Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Wolf.

April 29, 2019: Jessica celebrates Jerry's 65th birthday

In honor of her husband's 65th birthday, Jessica shared a carousel of photos of Jerry on Instagram.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY JERRY SEINFELD!!" she captioned her post. "You are EVERYTHING!!!!! A spectacular father, husband, brother, friend, eater and comedian. You elevate everything and everyone around you. 65 years of class, excellence and elegance 💅🏼👑⭐️🥂🎂."

June 7, 2019: Jessica tells PEOPLE that Jerry is the better communicator

Jerry Seinfeld and Jessica Seinfeld attend the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018, in New York City. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

During a June 2019 interview with PEOPLE, Jessica credited Jerry for keeping their marriage solid.

"Every relationship and certainly Hollywood marriages — when people are traveling, and he travels all the time — are challenging when you don't spend time together and you don't work on the relationship," she said. "He's the most incredible communicator and so he's better at this relationship than I am."

May 6, 2020: Jessica says Jerry has grown into his role as dad

The following May, Jessica spoke about Jerry's skill as a father in an interview with Parents magazine.

"He's an incredible father. But the nicest way to say this is that he wasn't a natural when our kids were born," she told the publication. "He wasn't immediately pushing strollers and carrying babies. He jokes that it took him a good 10 years to warm up. Jerry's strength is now, with our three teenagers. He's patient with them. Where I am weaker, he is stronger, and we complement each other. I wouldn't change anything."

Sept. 13, 2020: Jerry serenades Jessica

Jessica Seinfeld and comedian Jerry Seinfeld attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28, 2018, in New York City. Kevin Mazur/Getty

In honor of his wife's 49th birthday during the COVID-19 pandemic, the comedian presented Jessica with a candle-topped cake and a lovely rendition of "Happy Birthday."

She shared a video of the moment on Instagram. "After being cooped up since March, Jerry finally went wild last night," she captioned the clip. "Thinking this man needs a stage and a microphone before the wheels come off this bus."

Dec. 2, 2020: Jessica tells PEOPLE how she and Jerry celebrate the day after Thanksgiving

The cookbook author revealed that since everyone in her family loves leftovers, she and Jerry invented a day-after-Thanksgiving celebration called "Thanks, Again!"

"It's a repeat of Thanksgiving the next day, with friends and family we love, the perfect wine, and no family tension," she told PEOPLE. "While we love having the big traditional Thanksgiving feast, the next day offers all of the same delicious food yet none of the holiday stress."

Nov. 8, 2021: Jerry and Jessica celebrate Sascha's 21st birthday

The following November, the pair celebrated Sascha's 21st birthday with a 1920s-themed party.

"We are parents of a 21 year old!" Jessica wrote on her Instagram Story, sharing a photo of herself and Jerry snuggling in a corner at the celebration.

April 29, 2022: Jessica shares a birthday tribute for Jerry

Jerry Seinfeld and Jessica Seinfeld attend the WSJ Mag 2019 Innovator Awards on Nov. 06, 2019, in New York City. Mark Sagliocco/WireImage

When Jerry turned 68 in April 2022, Jessica shared a tribute to him on Instagram. The post showcased the comedian dressed in a top hat and tails and laughing while getting his pants hemmed.

Jessica captioned the image: "Happy birthday to my cat daddy 💕💕💕."

June 2023: Jerry and Jessica vacation in the south of France

The couple were spotted on a yacht off the coast of Saint-Tropez in the south of France in June 2023. The previous summer, Jerry and Jessica took their children on a vacation to Capri, Italy.