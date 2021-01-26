In the 2007 sitdown, the comedian seemed to be taken aback at the host's suggestion that Seinfeld had been canceled

Jerry Seinfeld Addresses Resurfaced Larry King Interview: 'Just Me Having Fun with His Little Mistake'

Jerry Seinfeld has nothing but love for the legendary Larry King.

Following King's death over the weekend, a 2007 clip featuring the longtime journalist interviewing Seinfeld on CNN resurfaced, in which the comedian seemed to be taken aback at King's suggestion that his sitcom, Seinfeld, was canceled.

Addressing the footage on Saturday, Seinfeld, 66, set the record straight about the Larry King Live interview, saying he was just "having fun" with King's "mistake."

"Always loved Larry King and will miss him. The 'canceled' bit was just me having fun with his little mistake. Nothing more. Or less. #ripLarry," Seinfeld tweeted alongside a red heart emoji.

In the televised interview, recorded 14 years ago, King questioned the actor about Seinfeld ending after nine years and nine seasons.

"You gave it up, right?" King asked Seinfeld about the comedy. "They didn't cancel you, you canceled them."

"You're not aware of this? You think I got canceled? Are you under the impression I got canceled?" Seinfeld said to King. "I thought that was pretty well-documented. Is this still CNN?"

When King questioned if "most shows go down a little," Seinfeld replied, "most people do also," before laughing. "Yeah, no, I went off the air. I was the No. 1 show on television, Larry."

"Do you know who I am?" Seinfeld continued as King laughed and told him, "Jewish guy, Brooklyn."

"Yes," Seinfeld said with a smile. "Seventy-five million viewers last episode."

Smiling, King told Seinfeld, "Don't take it so bad."

After leaning back in his chair, Seinfeld clarified that "it's a big difference between being canceled and being No. 1," he adds with a laugh.

Apologizing, King said, "Okay, I'm sorry! We'll be right back."

Before cutting to the commercial break, King plugged Seinfeld's 2007 Bee Movie as the actor laughed and continued, "Can we get a resume in here for me that I could go over?"

"Hey," King said to Seinfeld, before telling viewers "we'll be right back."

On Saturday, King died at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Though a cause of death was not given, King's death comes weeks after he was hospitalized with COVID-19.

"For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry's many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster," a post shared on King's Twitter account announcing his death read.

"Additionally, while it was his name appearing in the shows' titles, Larry always viewed his interview subjects as the true stars of his programs, and himself as merely an unbiased conduit between the guest and audience," the statement continued. "Whether he was interviewing a U.S. president, foreign leader, celebrity, scandal-ridden personage, or an everyman, Larry liked to ask short, direct, and uncomplicated questions. He believed considered questions usually provided the best answers and he was not wrong in that belief."