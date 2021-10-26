The Talk co-host and Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum live in the same neighborhood in California

Jerry O'Connell Recalls Running into Kourtney Kardashian — and Not Being a Fan of Her Parking Job

Jerry O'Connell is sharing a recent interaction he had with Kourtney Kardashian in their Los Angeles neighborhood.

During Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen asked The Talk co-host about any notable sightings he has had in the celebrity-favorite area of Calabasas, where he lives with wife Rebecca Romjin and their 12-year-old twin daughters, Dolly Rebecca Rose and Charlie Tamara Tulip.

O'Connell, 47, had the perfect story to tell in response. "There is a strip-mall down the street from our house where my kids go to a math tutor because they're failing math and there's also other places like a karate dojo and a dry cleaner," he began.

"There was a very expensive Bentley, I don't even know if it was a Bentley, it was some expensive huge car and it was taking up about three spaces and I was with my two kids," O'Connell continued. "And I was like 'This is disgusting, look at how rich people just take up all these spaces, they have no regard for us regular people.'"

The Star Trek actor then realized who was driving. "The recently engaged — congratulations — Kourtney Kardashian came out and was like 'Hi, Jerry,'" he revealed, noting that his attitude on the poor parking job quickly changed.

"I was like 'Oh my gosh, Kourtney, how are you? Good to see you, congratulations' and I kissed her and then I got in my car with my kids," he said. "They were like, 'Why didn't you say anything about her parking?' And I was like 'You two shut up!"

As O'Connell noted, Kardashian, 42, recently got engaged to boyfriend Travis Barker.

The Blink-182 drummer, 45, proposed to Kardashian at a beachside hotel on Oct. 17. He used a large arrangement of roses and candles on the beach to set the mood before proposing to his now-fiancée.

Kardashian confirmed the news on Instagram with pictures from the romantic proposal at the time, writing, "forever @travisbarker."

"Kourtney is of course ecstatic," a source told PEOPLE afterward. "She can't wait to marry Travis. She would also love to have a baby with him."

Another insider later said that the engagement was a long time coming for the couple, who have been dating for nearly a year.