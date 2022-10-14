Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn's Relationship Timeline

Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn can credit a Las Vegas pool party for their 15-year marriage. The pair met at a Maxim Hot 100 bash in 2004, tied the knot in 2007 and have been happily married ever since.

"When you meet the one, you just know," O'Connell told PEOPLE in 2017. "It just happens."

The pair welcomed twin daughters, Dolly Rebecca Rose and Charlie Tamara Tulip, in 2009. Between raising their girls and supporting each other's thriving careers, The Talk co-host and X-Men star have had to be intentional about carving out time for each other.

"We love our Real Housewives shows," O'Connell said during a 2019 guest-hosting stint on The Wendy Williams Show. "It really bonds us. We watch them together."

"You've been doing those secret date nights for the last year," added Romijn. "Whenever there's a movie coming out that he knows I would like — there were four of them in a row last year and every weekend he would take me out, not tell me what we were seeing, made me cover my eyes when we're walking into the theater, took me out to dinner, took me to a movie. I love mystery dates!"

From their instant connection in Vegas to chasing after five pets and giving each other fashion advice, here's a look at Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn's relationship.

June 12, 2004: Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn meet at a Maxim Hot 100 party

O'Connell and Romijn first met in 2004 at a Maxim Hot 100 party in Las Vegas. The pair had instant chemistry, but the Sports Illustrated cover star was still married — albeit separated — to actor John Stamos at the time.

"I remember thinking, 'Wow. This girl is really beautiful and funny,' " O'Connell told PEOPLE in 2017. "I talked to her the whole party. We clicked. We clicked the first time we met. Obviously, she was married, and I know shenanigans go on, but no shenanigans happened. But we clicked. Day one, we clicked."

August 2004: Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn start dating

In August 2004, PEOPLE reported that O'Connell and Romijn had flown first class to New York City and were spotted at a Manhattan eatery.

"We were visiting my parents," O'Connell said.

A month later, the pair were seen out and about in Los Angeles, where they took in an Al Green concert and dined at a local deli.

July 2005: Jerry O'Connell helps train Rebecca Romijn for X-Men

In order to get back into a form-fitting bodysuit for her role as a shape-shifting villain in X-Men 3, Romijn told PEOPLE she'd tapped O'Connell to accompany her to the gym every day.

"He has the most beautiful body I've ever seen!" she said. "I've had a great year with my boyfriend: I fell in love and had a lot of romantic dinners. It was worth every last chocolate mousse and bottle of wine. But now it's crunch time."

September 17, 2005: Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn get engaged

A little over a year after meeting, Romijn and O'Connell confirmed to PEOPLE in September 2005 that they'd gotten engaged after the Stand By Me star popped the question in his parents' Manhattan apartment.

"We couldn't be happier and are looking forward to the next chapter of our lives," the couple said in a joint statement.

"They have a similar sense of humor and get along well," O'Connell's dad, Michael, added. "Rebecca is strikingly beautiful and has the intelligence to match. We are very happy."

October 21, 2006: Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn reveal the secret to their relationship

Romijn and O'Connell shared with PEOPLE in October 2006 that the key to keeping their relationship hot after two years of dating revolved around a racquet sport.

"I can't believe I'm saying this publicly," O'Connell said. "We play a lot of badminton."

"We'll play for four hours a day straight," added Romijn.

July 14, 2007: Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn get married

In July 2007, three years after first meeting in Vegas, Romijn and O'Connell tied the knot in an intimate summer ceremony in Calabasas, California.

Romijn's rep Lewis Kay told PEOPLE that 100 family members and friends were in attendance as the pair exchanged vows.

"It was a perfect celebration and Jerry and I couldn't be happier," Romijn said.

July 19, 2008: Jerry O'Connell tells PEOPLE he's ready to be a dad

Not long after celebrating his first wedding anniversary with Romijn in July 2008, O'Connell revealed to PEOPLE that the pair were ready to be parents.

"We're trying to get pregnant," he said. "It would be amazing if it happened. I hope it does."

July 28, 2008: Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn confirm they're expecting twins

O'Connell apparently got his wish because just eight days later, the pair confirmed to PEOPLE they were expecting twin girls in the winter.

Romijn later celebrated the good news on the set of Ugly Betty. "She's blissfully happy, and Jerry is so excited," said her costar Ana Ortiz. "She's such a mama bear already. She and Jerry are going to be wonderful parents."

October 11, 2008: Jerry O'Connell gives a sweet pregnancy update

With fatherhood just around the corner, O'Connell gave PEOPLE an update on Romijn's pregnancy in October 2008.

"She's feeling good," he said. "I think as a husband, you feel a little jittery because at this point you have to just be there to help out as much as possible. Get food, make sure all the DVDs are rented. I'm sort of in a position where I have to assist at this point. So, it's a little nerve-wracking in that sense that I can't … as a guy you want to be the one that's carrying them. You're not."

December 28, 2008: Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn welcome twin girls

Two and a half months later, Romijn and O'Connell welcomed their twin girls, Dolly Rebecca Rose and Charlie Tamara Tulip.

"Mother, father and both girls are all home and doing well," Romijn's rep told PEOPLE.

October 4, 2010: Jerry O'Connell admits to getting posing tips from Rebecca Romijn

In an October 2010 interview with PEOPLE, O'Connell confessed that Romijn had shown him how to pose for his VEGAS magazine cover.

"I get a lot of tips from my wife, who just happens to be a supermodel," The Defenders star said. "She tells me to pick a point in the lens and really focus on it. It's almost like having my own personal America's Next Top Model tutor."

November 11, 2011: Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn renew their wedding vows

In November 2011, Romijn and O'Connell renewed their wedding vows.

"A couple of nights ago, I said to Rebecca, 'We should renew our vows at 11:11 and 11 seconds on 11/11,' " he told PEOPLE. "I didn't think [renewing our vows] was gonna be so emotional, but it was. I think I was more emotional than my wife."

July 2013: Rebecca Romijn gives Jerry O'Connell advice for wearing a Speedo

While promoting his new sitcom, We Are Men, in July 2013, O'Connell confessed to reporters that wearing his character's skimpy Speedos was "nerve-wracking."

Luckily, his former Sports Illustrated cover star wife had some expert advice: "Go get a tan and do some push-ups and maybe take Pilates," she told him.

April 22, 2015: Jerry O'Connell tells daughters their mom was once married to Full House's Uncle Jesse

During an April 2015 appearance on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live, O'Connell shared the story of how he had to tell his 6-year-old twin daughters that their mother was once married to Uncle Jesse from Full House.

"Full House is on a continual loop," he said. "Because they expressed, like, real feelings for the character of Uncle Jesse, I said, 'You know girls, I gotta tell you something.' I showed them photos on the internet of [John Stamos and Romijn's] wedding. And it was a beautiful ceremony. And my kids really want to know why Mom isn't still with him."

December 2016: Rebecca Romijn shares sweet family vacation pictures

In honor of her twin girls' birthdays, Romijn shared pictures on Instagram of the family's December 2016 celebratory trip.

"My little 8yr olds. Big girls now," Romijn wrote next to a photo of herself wading in the water while holding hands with daughters Dolly and Charlie.

She also shared a picture of O'Connell paddleboarding with his smiling birthday girls and one of him wiping out in the wateralong with the caption, "Feel free to zoom in on @mrjerryoc face."

January 4, 2017: Jerry O'Connell talks about life at home with Rebecca Romijn

In a January 2017 interview with PEOPLE, O'Connell admitted that with a house full of girls and pets, he knew where his place was.

"We have a cat that my wife refers to as her husband, and he may be the top of the food chain," he said. "I'm pretty low on the food chain as a lot of the cats and dogs sleep on our bed and I get the least amount of room to all of them. The cats get the most, my wife gets the second most, the dogs get the third and fourth most and I get the fifth most. I'm definitely lowest on the chain!"

February 1, 2017: Rebecca Romijn tells PEOPLE Jerry O'Connell made her laugh so hard she cried

A month later, Romijn shared a cute story about O'Connell giving her the giggles in an interview with PEOPLE Now to promote their movie, Love Locks.

"The last time I laughed so hard I cried, was just this morning," she said. "When I was doing press with my husband, he actually, in the interview, was wearing a sweater that he bought from the wardrobe department on our movie. When they showed a clip of the movie, he turned to me and went, 'Oh, thank god I'm not wearing the same sweater in the clip that I'm wearing right now.' He was wearing the same sweater."

February 1, 2019: Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn star in an animal adoption PSA

In February 2019, O'Connell and Romijn starred alongside their twins and six rescue dogs in a PSA in support of pet adoption.

"I am proud to be part of Adoption Ever After, which is committed to ensuring all shelter pets find a loving home," Romijn said in a statement. "Promoting pet adoption, providing resources and sharing incredible ways animals make our lives better are just a few ways that we can all make a difference."

September 8, 2021: Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell become a "Starfleet couple"

In September 2021, longtime Star Trek superfans Romijn and O'Connell became regular cast members on two different streaming series in the sci-fi franchise.

"It's really maybe the sweetest thing that's happened since, I guess, having kids or our wedding day," O'Connell told PEOPLE on the red carpet at the second annual Star Trek Day event in Los Angeles. "Rebecca and I being sort of a Starfleet couple — it's the closest we'll ever get to royalty!"

November 7, 2021: Rebecca Romijn shares a family concert photo

In honor of her 49th birthday in November 2021, Romijn celebrated with O'Connell and her two 12-year-old twin daughters by attending a Rolling Stones concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The actress later shared a photo from the event that showcased the family of four decked out in different Rolling Stones tees.

"Rock n Roll bday with @therollingstones," Romijn captioned the picture. "Thanks for the bday love everybody!"

May 2022: Rebecca Romijn discusses her marriage with ex-husband John Stamas during an interview with Jerry O'Connell

The actress joined O'Connell on his daytime show, The Talk, in May 2022. During the interview, the couple discussed Romijn's previous marriage to Full House actor John Stamos.

"Going through a divorce is terrible, it's awful," she explained to her current husband. "I was with him for 10 years. Divorce feels like a failure … and there were a lot of things that I had to let go of that were very sad," adding that she still misses "a lot of things" about Stamos.

"When I'm with you personally, and I hear you talk about your ex-husband, it sounds like it was fun," O'Connell admitted.

Romijn later replied, "I do, I have a lot of really fun memories. I have a lot of fond memories of him. A lot of things about him that I miss. But yeah, it's tricky. It's a very hard decision to come to when you decide to end a marriage. It was heartbreaking."

September 30, 2022: Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn reminisce on their first meeting

In an exclusive sneak peek at the CBS reality show The Real Love Boat, O'Connell and Romijn discussed how they both felt when they first met.

"When I met Rebecca — I know you hear 'love at first sight' — I just enjoyed her energy so much, immediately," said O'Connell.

Romijn added, "We both decided we wanted to be with each other more than anybody else in the whole world. It was pretty cut and dried."

October 3, 2022: Jerry O'Connell says Rebecca Romijn should join Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live in October 2022, O'Connell had a proposal for host Andy Cohen. "I'm actually here to talk to Andy tonight about possibly an open seat on the Beverly Hills Housewives," said the actor.

"Let's get a shot of the possible future of Beverly Hills," he added while asking to pan the camera toward his wife. "And by the way, this is just an appetizer," O'Connell continued, referencing Romijn's zebra-print sequin dress. "Can you imagine what a reunion look would look like?"

Throughout the whole exchange, Romijn smiled at laughed her husband's pitch.