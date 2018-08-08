Jerry O’Connell Says Brother Charlie's Experience as The Bachelor Was a 'Stressful Situation'

Jerry O’Connell has a bigger connection to The Bachelor than most people realize — his brother was the Bachelor!

The Deep Murder star, 44, stopped by PeopleTV’s Chatter Tuesday and spoke about his younger brother Charlie’s experience on The Bachelor.

“It was literally before any of you were born, back when The Bachelor was in black and white,” O’Connell joked. “It was good fun, we had a good time with it.”

His brother — who is also an actor — appeared on the ABC show’s season 7 in 2005. He found love with Sarah Brice but did not propose to her during the finale. The couple then had an on-and-off relationship before calling it quits in 2010.

Asked if Charlie was watching Monday night’s finale of The Bachelorette in which Becca Kufrin accepted Garrett Yrigoyen’s proposal, the Jerry Maguire actor said his brother had moved on from the show.

Brothers Jerry (left) and Charlie (right) O'Connell People; Bob D'Amico/ABC via Getty

“I don’t think my brother watches any longer,” O’Donnell said.

He added the show had a way of raising emotions, saying, “It did get pretty stressful toward the end, I could tell, for my brother. It definitely peaks into a stressful situation.”

Since his time on the show, Charlie has found true love on his own in Playboy Playmate Anna Sophia Berglund. The couple married in May in Montauk, New York.

RELATED: Bachelor Alum Charlie O’Connell and Playboy Playmate Anna Sophia Berglund Are Married!

O’Connell congratulated the happy couple on Instagram alongside a photograph of the pair on their wedding day, writing, “Congrats you guys!” and utilizing their wedding hashtag “#ChAnna.”

The actor confirmed to PEOPLE the two got engaged in March.

“It’s exciting! We’re going to do the wedding this spring. I’m the best man — we’re all super stoked. It’s great,” O’Connell told PEOPLE at the time. “She’s a beautiful girl, she’s so nice. I can’t wait for him to join the married club.”

Catch PeopleTV‘s Chatter live on Twitter and streaming on People.com every weekday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.