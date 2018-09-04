Watch the Teaser for Jerry O'Connell's New Talk Show, Bravo's Play by Play

Jerry O’Connell is heading to primetime TV with this new talk show, and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look.

The 44-year-old actor and self-described Bravo superfan will host Bravo’s Play by Play — a new weekly show breaking down the network’s buzziest moments and juiciest news.

Joining O’Connell on the SportsCenter-like program will be a panel of male celebrities and comedians, each there to offer his take on the action. Among the guests for the three-episode run — which begin airing later this month — are Esquire’s editor-at-large Dave Holmes, UFC fighter Brendan Schaub, and TV host and comedian Michael Yo.

Rebecca Romijn, O’Connell’s wife, will also pop in to weigh-in on the fun.

Of course, O’Connell and Romijn have often appeared together on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to gush about their love for the network. Bravo’s Play by Play will give O’Connell the chance to help other men feel comfortable flaunting their love of guilty-pleasure programming.

“I know you. You say you’re watching sports when you’re actually watching Vanderpump Rules,” he says in the trailer. “You told everyone you curled 100 lbs. when you’re actually curling Padma Lakshmi crowning the new winner of Top Chef.”

O’Connell previously stopped by PEOPLE’s Chatter to talk about the show.

When it was first announced earlier this summer, it was called Real Men Watch Bravo — a title many felt was insensitive.

Even O’Connell agreed. “You know, we were trying to make a joke, a play on the words Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, New York, so it was called the aforementioned title,’ he said. “And it doesn’t sound very inclusionary that title. You know, we all have Twitter accounts — and we heard everyone’s voices.”

“We are inclusionary ‘AF.’ And we want people to know that and we changed the title immediately,” he said.

Bravo’s Play by Play airs Mondays (10 p.m. ET) beginning Sept. 24 on Bravo.