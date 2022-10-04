Entertainment TV Jerry O'Connell Calls Wife Rebecca Romijn the 'Future of 'Beverly Hills' ' in 'Housewives' Pitch to Andy Cohen While pleading on Watch What Happens Live for Cohen to consider adding his model wife to the RHOBH cast, O'Connell asked, "Can you imagine what a reunion look would look like?" By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 4, 2022 02:09 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Jerry O'Connell thinks his wife Rebecca Romijn has what it takes to hold a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills diamond. O'Connell laid out a major proposal for host Andy Cohen during the couple's joint appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Monday,: "I'm actually here to talk to Andy tonight about possibly an open seat on the Beverly Hills Housewives." Requesting for the camera to pan over to Romijn, O'Connell said, "Let's get a shot of the possible future of Beverly Hills." "And by the way, this is just an appetizer," continued O'Connell, 48, referencing his wife's zebra-print sequin dress. "Can you imagine what a reunion look would look like?" Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell Describe Their 'Love at First Sight' Meet-Cute on The Real Love Boat Romijn, 49, continued to smile and laugh at O'Connell's suggestion, later expressing confusion by her husband's fake threats toward RHOBH husbands Mauricio Umansky and Harry Hamlin. Pivoting the conversation, Cohen, 53, said of O'Connell: "Oh, my God! You are so funny." Michael Loccisano/Getty; Theo Wargo/Getty Though it's uncertain whether O'Connell's plea will become a reality, Romijn did weigh in on some of her potential costars. A fan calling into the show asked Romijn about her thoughts on Lisa Rinna's recent social media antics — and the longtime star's belief that she is the "LeBron James of Housewives." "I think she is a very, very solid cast member," Romijn said. "And I sometimes can't tell if she's exaggerating certain things. Like I don't know about the Kathy Hilton meltdown and her take on that. I love Lisa Rinna so much. And I know her personally. But sometimes I can't assess her take on certain things." She added, "But I do think she's a solid, solid, solid cast member. I adore her." The cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12. Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty RHOBH premiered on Bravo in 2010, and is currently airing episodes from its 12th season. Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Diana Jenkins are also in the cast. Sheree Zampino is a Friend of the cast alongside Hilton, 63. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.