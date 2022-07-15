Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn Celebrate 15 Years of Marriage: We're 'Still Smiling'

The pair, who share daughters Dolly and Charlie, have been married since 2007

Jerry O'Connell and wife actress Rebecca Romijn arrive at the DVD release for the television series "Ugly Betty" at the Skybar Hollywood on August 20, 2007 in Hollywood, California

Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn are still going strong after all these years.

On Thursday, the longtime couple celebrated their 15-year wedding anniversary, each posting loving tributes to the other on Instagram.

"15 years today!" O'Connell, 48, wrote alongside a photo of the pair swimming. "This one puts up with my mommy issues, cheapness and is infinitely out of my league. INFINITELY."

"HAPPY ANNIVERSARY!" he added. "Love ya, babe!"

For Romijn's post, she shared a carousel of shots of the pair from over the years.

"Still smiling after all these years," the actress, 49, captioned the pics. "Happy 15th Anniversary @mrjerryoc Love you!!"

O'Connell and Romijn have been married since 2007. Together, they are parents to 13-year-old twin daughters Dolly and Charlie.

The pair met at a Maxim Hot 100 party in Las Vegas. At the time, Romijn was newly single.

"Rebecca was in the VIP section of the party and I was not," O'Connell recalled in 2019 while guest-hosting The Wendy Williams Show. "I saw you in the VIP section and you were newly single and I was like, 'I got to get some of that, right there.' It was a pool party, so I took my shirt off, I did some pushups right there and got some oil. I was super flexing. I had met my wife once before that at the time. But through the rope I was like, 'Hey, Rebecca!'"

Once O'Connell eventually got past the rope, the pair spoke and exchanged numbers — and the rest was history.

"We had a couple dates in Las Vegas and then I flew home and I needed a ride home from the airport," Romijn, who joined O'Connell on the show, recalled. "And I called Jerry and he drove me home and basically never left."

Last month, O'Connell teased what was in store for the couple's 15th wedding anniversary.

"We haven't thought really about it because I think we're both shocked that we made it this far. We're still getting over just the shock of still being married," he joked to Entertainment Tonight.