Jerry from Netflix's Cheer Is Going to the Oscars! See His Reaction to Mat-Talking the Stars

The celebrities at the 2020 Academy Awards will be getting an extra dose of pep on the red carpet, all thanks to Cheer‘s Jerry Harris!

On Friday, The Ellen DeGeneres Show revealed that Harris will be DeGeneres’ correspondent on the Oscars red carpet on Sunday. The student-athlete was one of the beloved breakout stars of the Netflix docuseries Cheer, which followed a Texas collegiate cheerleading team. Harris is best known for his “mat talk” — his positive and enthusiastic way of hyping up his fellow teammates to do their best.

The daytime talk show shared an Instagram video of Harris being told the Oscars news by his cheer coach Monica Aldama, who was also featured in the docuseries.

“Are you ready for some exciting news?” Aldama asks Harris in the video. “You’re gonna go to L.A. and be Ellen’s correspondent on the red carpet at the Oscars!”

The athlete looks visibly shocked and excited as he exclaims “When?!”

“In two weeks!” Aldama responded, adding, “All the stars! You’re gonna interview them … They’re gonna style you and everything!”

“Oh my gosh, oh my gosh!” Harris exclaims happily while holding his hands up to his mouth in shock.

The Cheer athletes, including Harris, previously went on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month to perform the high-flying routine that won them their 14th National Cheerleaders Association National Championship title. Prior to the performance, Harris sat down with DeGeneres alongside his teammates and showed off his mat talk skills.

Image zoom Jerry Harris and his teammates on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Harris, a member of Navarro College’s cheerleading team, quickly became a Cheer fan favorite for his infectious enthusiasm and positivity. Last month, the athlete told PEOPLE that the “love and support” around the show has been “shocking.”

“You think that only a few people are going to watch this cheer documentary. But it turns out there’s a lot more people than we ever could have imagined,” he explained.

Harris also told PEOPLE that he is currently finishing his final year at Navarro and hopes to next attend a university and get a degree in kinesiology.

“My goals are to just cherish these last few moments that I have with my team,” he said.

The Oscars will air live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET.