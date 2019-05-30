MIKE 'THE SITUATION' SORRENTINO
After his mega-popular debut on Jersey Shore, Sorrentino went on to appear in a number of reality shows including Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, Worst Cooks in America, his own series The Sorrentinos and the upcoming Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars — Family Edition. Off-screen, the Jersey Shore alum has struggled with a number of personal issues. He and brother Marc Sorrentino were indicted on tax offenses in 2014, and were met with additional tax-related charges in April 2017. The reality star has also been contending with addiction. After nearly two years of sobriety following a 2012 stint in rehab, a 2014 gym injury triggered Sorrentino’s battle with prescription medication abuse. Now, he tells PEOPLE that he’s been sober for 18 months after checking into rehab for a second time. “It’s my life, and I have to take care of it,” he said. “If I’m not healthy mentally and physically, I’sm not going to make it.”
On Jan. 15, 2019, he arrived at a prison in upstate New York to begin his eight-month sentence.
JENNI 'JWOWW' FARLEY
Farley and her Seaside Heights roommate, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, starred on their own spin-off show, Snooki & Jwoww, for four seasons from 2012 to 2015. Farley also did a stint on Marriage Boot Camp and won season seven of Worst Cooks in America.
Farley and husband Roger Mathews welcomed their first child, daughter Meilani Alexandra, in 2014, and son Greyson Valor in 2016. In 2018, Farley filed for divorce, and also revealed the couple’s son was diagnosed with Autism.
NICOLE 'SNOOKI' POLIZZI
In addition to Snooki & Jwoww, Polizzi maintained her TV presence with appearances on season 17 of Dancing with the Stars and 2017’s The New Celebrity Apprentice. She released her fifth book, Strong Is the New Sexy: My Kickass Story on Getting My Formula for Fierce, in 2015.
She and husband Jionni LaValle, whom she married in 2014, are parents to Lorenzo Dominic and Giovanna Marie, plus newborn son Angelo. The couple debuted their renovation show, Nicole & Jionni’s Shore Flip, in 2016.
ANGELINA PIVARNICK
Pivarnick famously left the shore house three episodes into season one, and made another early — and this time permanent — departure in season two. She tried her hand at rapping in 2010, releasing a single entitled “I’m Hot.” In 2012, Pivarnick and her then-boyfriend appeared on Couples Therapy. She got in the ring for Spike TV’s Total Nonstop Action Wrestling in 2011. Now, Pivarnick is keeping New York safe as an FDNY EMT.
PAUL 'PAULY D' DELVECCHIO
DelVecchio had his own one-season Jersey Shore spin-off in 2012’s The Pauly D Project, which chronicled his burgeoning DJ career. He has since enjoyed a fair amount of success as a DJ and reportedly pulls in a multi-million dollar income from his residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas and various other ventures including cologne, tanner and clothing lines. DelVecchio began dating singer Aubrey O’Day in 2016 while the pair filmed the VH1 reality show Famously Single, and have since been dating on-and-off. In 2013, the DJ welcomed daughter Amabella Sophia Markert.
Most recently, he joined former costar Vinny Guadagnino on MTV’s dating show, Double Shot at Love.
VINNY GUADAGNINO
Guadagnino pursued an acting career following his time in Seaside Heights. He nabbed guest roles on The Hard Times of RJ Berger and 90210, and hosted his own MTV talk show, The Show with Vinny, in 2013. In 2016, the star and his mom, Paola Gaudagnino, embarked on a reality travel show called Vinny & Ma Eat America. Now, he’s starring with Pauly D on Double Shot at Love.
RONNIE ORTIZ-MAGRO
In 2014, Magro told PEOPLE that he and fellow cast member, on-and-off girlfriend Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, had ended things for good. He later joined the cast of the upcoming second season of Famously Single, where he met now-ex — and Khloé Kardashian’s BFF — Malika Haqq.
Most recently, the former reality star has been in the spotlight for the very public fights with his on-again, off-again, girlfriend, Jen Harley, with whom he shares infant daughter Ariana.
DEENA CORTESE
Cortese joined the Jersey Shore cast in the show’s third season. She appeared on Couples Therapy in 2014 and in several episodes of Snooki & JWoww. In November 2016, she became engaged to boyfriend Christopher Buckner during a romantic getaway to Mexico. The two wed in 2017, and welcomed their first child, a boy, in January 2019.
SAMMI 'SWEETHEART' GIANCOLA
Giancola launched her clothing line, Sweetheart Styles, in 2013. In 2015, she began cohosting the podcast Just Sayin’. In March 2017, a handful of Giancola’s former Jersey Shore costars came out for her 30th birthday bash in New York City. Though she’s not a part of the series reboot, she did attend Cortese’s baby shower, and the whole cast celebrated her when she announced her engagement to boyfriend Christian Biscardi in March 2019.