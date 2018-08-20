Jeremy Vuolo Surprises Jinger Duggar with a Piano for Their Anniversary — See the Sweet Moment

Surprise!

On Monday’s episode of Counting On, Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and her husband Jeremy celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary — and he’s got a few tricks up his sleeve.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek, Jeremy, 30, and Jinger, 24, return home from their evening out. Little does she know, Jeremy’s got two big surprises for her. The first? Her parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, as well as several of her siblings, have all flown into town for the occasion. (The Duggars reside in Arkansas; Jinger moved to Laredo, Texas, to help Jeremy with his ministry work and is the first member of her family to permanently relocate.)

“So Jinger doesn’t know that we’re in town,” says brother John David, 28, as the family piles into the bedroom to hide. “I think that she’s going to be really excited — first just when she sees the piano, but then she’s going to be even more excited when she sees us.”

Covering her eyes, Jeremy leads Jinger into the living room, where a brand new black piano awaits. When she finally opes her eyes, Jinger — a talented pianist — is elated.

“Jeremy! How is this possible?” she exclaims, embracing him. “I love it. I can’t believe I have my own piano.”

She sits down and starts playing for him, but the fun’s not over yet.

“I do have one more surprise for you,” he says, calling out: “Hey guys?”

Stay tuned to catch Jinger’s reaction!

Counting On airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.