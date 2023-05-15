Jeremy Strong Recalls His Dad's Life-Saving Heroism When He Was 8: 'He Broke All the Bones' in His Legs

Jeremy Strong has shared an especially fearless feat by his father.

The Succession star shared that his dad, David Strong, stepped in to save an 8-year-old Jeremy from a speeding car while they were on a walk.

"There was a car coming, like, 40 miles an hour that wasn't slowing down for the traffic light," Strong said on an episode of CBS Sunday Morning. "So, he picked me up and he threw me out of the way. And he got hit by the car, broke all the bones in both of his legs. Saved my life."

It seems safe to assume Succession's prickly — and now deceased — patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) wouldn't do the same for Strong's character Kendall.

And though the Emmy winner, 44, is widely known for his Method acting, he admitted he's not pulling any of the father-son friction between the Roy men from his own experience with his dad.

"I don't think I understand how I have access to that relationship," Strong said. "There's not some hidden trauma in my life or my background."

As Succession gears up for its highly anticipated series finale, Strong sees the series as "a story about a family and the need for love and the need for validation."

He added, "It's incredibly universal."

Succession airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.