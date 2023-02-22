Brian Cox Has a Suggestion for How Jeremy Strong Can Free Himself of 'Annoying' 'Succession' Method Acting

"When you've got the gift, celebrate the gift," Cox said of Strong's talent

By
Published on February 22, 2023 01:06 PM
Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong attend the AFI Awards Luncheon at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 11, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty

Jeremy Strong's method acting has an impact on his coworkers.

The Succession star's TV dad Brian Cox shared his unfiltered thoughts on Strong's dedication to character. "Oh, it's f---ing annoying," Cox, 76, said in conversation with Town & Country. "Don't get me going on it."

The HBO series sees Strong, 44, as Kendall Roy — the son of Waystar Royco founder Logan Roy. The family routinely clashes over personal and professional drama as the Roy patriarch and his four children rarely see eye to eye on their legacy company's path forward.

Kendall has taken the biggest swings at his father — who serves as both mentor and tormentor — and because of Strong's Method acting approach, that means the actors have experienced friction beyond the script.

Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox HBO Succession Season 1 - Episode 1
Craig Blankenhorn/HBO

"He's a very good actor," acknowledged Cox. "And the rest of the ensemble is all OK with this. But knowing a character and what the character does is only part of the skill set."

But from the Putting the Rabbit in the Hat author's perspective, there's a precarious line between knowing a character and becoming him. According to Cox, Strong is "still that guy [after a take], because he feels if he went somewhere else he'd lose it."

Cox adds, "But he won't! Strong is talented. He's f---ing gifted. When you've got the gift, celebrate the gift. Go back to your trailer and have a hit of marijuana, you know?"

In a 2021 New Yorker profile, Cox also expressed a level of concern for Strong's commitment to Kendall. "The result that Jeremy gets is always pretty tremendous," he said. "I just worry about what he does to himself. I worry about the crises he puts himself through in order to prepare."

In the same feature, Strong said, "To me, the stakes are life and death. ... I take [Kendall] as seriously as I take my own life."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 4 of Succession is set to premiere March 26 on HBO.

Related Articles
Serena Williams Michelob Super Bowl ad
Serena Williams Says Her Super Bowl Commercial Co-Star Brian Cox Is 'Super Sweet' — See the Full Ad
Succession Season 4
'Succession' Premiere Date Set as Tom Doubts His Fate and a Roy Sibling Alliance Forms in Season 4 Trailer
Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke celebrate the 4th of July
'Summer House' : Drama Swirls Around Carl and Lindsay as 2 Roommates 'Confront Our Demons'
https://www.colliervilletn.gov/Home/Components/News/News/1409/16. Credit: Town of Collierville
Paul Rudd Look-alike Dog Finds 'Happy Ending' After Shelter Calls on Actor to Adopt the Pet
Succession Sets Spring 2023 Return Date with Intense New Teaser
'Succession' Sets Spring 2023 Return Date with Intense New Teaser: 'New Gen Roys'
Brian Cox
'Succession' 's Brian Cox Hilariously Channels Sydney Sweeney's 'Euphoria' Character in Bathroom Scene
J. Smith-Cameron kisses Kieran
Kieran Culkin Kisses Costar J. Smith-Cameron to Celebrate 'Succession' SAG Award Win
succession
Brian Cox Accepts 'Succession' 's Win for Best TV Drama Ensemble at 2022 SAG Awards — and Curses As He Does
kieran culkan j smith cameron
'Succession' Costars Kieran Culkin and J. Smith-Cameron Reunite in Cheeky Pic After SAG Awards Kiss
succession season 3
Everything to Know About 'Succession' Season 4
Kieran Culkin
Kieran Culkin Jokes 'I'm Just Making an Ass of Myself' as He Accepts a 2022 Critics Choice Award
Succession
'Succession' 's 'Wonderful Group' of Stars Accept Best Drama Series at 2022 Critics Choice Awards
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) leaves the field after an NFL wild-card football game
Tom Brady Gives Fiery, Expletive-Filled Response When Asked If He's Playing Another NFL Season
sarah snook
'Succession' 's Sarah Snook Misses Critics Choice Awards After Positive COVID Test: 'She's Fine'
Kate Beckinsale, Brian Cox 'Prisoner's Daughter' Post-Premiere Party
Kate Beckinsale on Her Friendship with Brian Cox: 'He Doesn't Like Bull— and I Hate It as Well'
Hannah Waddingham and Kieran Culkin on Succession
'Ted Lasso' 's Hannah Waddingham Loves 'Succession' and Admits, 'I'm Strangely Obsessed with Kieran Culkin'