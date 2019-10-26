Little People, Big World's Jeremy Roloff Shares Family Photos from His Grandmother's Funeral

The Roloff family is celebrating the life of Amy Roloff‘s mother, Patricia Knight.

This week, family members including Amy’s son Jeremy Roloff and other Little People, Big World stars honored her at a local Michigan funeral home.

“Spent the last three days in Michigan for my grandma’s funeral,” Jeremy, 29, captioned a series of photos from the funeral. “She was an amazing women [sic], a pioneer for her time and I’m thankful, honored even, to have Knight blood in me. Although heartbreaking, it was a celebration indeed.”

In the first photo, Jeremy poses amid a fall-colored landscape with family members Jacob Roloff, Molly Roloff and Zach Roloff. The other four photos also show more family photos, as well as images of the beautiful location where they held the funeral.

In September, PEOPLE confirmed that Knight had died at the age of 86.

“I am so sad about my mom’s passing but comforted by all the memories I have and that she lived a happy, long life with my father,” Amy, 55, said in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE at the time. “She was a great mom. Thank you for all the condolences and well wishes. Life is a gift, appreciate the moments in each day.”

After her mother’s death was made public, Amy hinted at the tragic news in an Instagram post of her two grandchildren.

“It’s been a tough week after hearing sad news,” she captioned the photo. “But these two — my grand kids Jackson and Ember — always make me smile and melt my heart. Simply, Love them so much.”

In June, Amy revealed to her followers on Instagram that she was returning to her home state of Michigan to spend some quality time with her parents after her mom had been admitted to the hospital with heart problems.

During the trip, she shared a smiling photo of herself and her 90-year-old father at the dinner table after visiting Knight at the medical facility.

“Wish it was for other reasons than my Mom being in the hospital- I love coming ‘home’ to Michigan,” she wrote. “After visiting w/ my Mom in the hospital I made dinner for my Dad! He enjoyed it and I loved making it for him.”

The next day, Amy said that she was waiting to learn whether the family matriarch could return home.

“So glad I got to come home and visit w/ my Mom and Dad. Waiting to hear if she gets to come home today,” the TLC star wrote alongside a photo of herself in front of her parents’ Michigan home.

“Her heart is weak though and she gets tired easily but her mind is sharp,” Amy said of her mother. “The transition of slowing down and not doing all she’d like to do will be hard. Just need to appreciate the moments, what she can do and the days that are left.”