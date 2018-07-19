Jeremy Roloff Cuts Off His Curly Locks After Quitting Little People, Big World

Jeremy Roloff has said goodbye to his curly locks and hello to a fresh summer cut.

Last week, his wife, Audrey Roloff, asked fans to cast their votes on whether Jeremy, 28, should chop off his hair. After the votes were tallied — the majority were apparently in favor of him going shorter — the father of one debuted a new hairdo on Instagram Tuesday.

“Showing my daughter and nephew around the farm on a warm summer evening,” he captioned a photo of himself, with much shorter hair, pulling his daughter, Ember Jean, and nephew, Jackson, in a red wagon through the trees on the Roloff family farm.

“It wasn’t too long ago I was the one in the wagon – we all were,” wrote Jeremy.

His hair reveal comes more than a week after he announced his family’s departure from Little People, Big World.

“This is an announcement concerning Jeremy Roloff and his family specifically: After 14 years, over 300 episodes, and 17 seasons, the time has come. A year ago I made the decision that this season would be our last,” he began.

“It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride. We have the most loyal fans on TV and we appreciate every one of you. You are what made doing this so fun,” he wrote.

Although Jeremy, Audrey and baby Ember won’t be starring on the series moving forward, they are extending their full support to their family members who are continuing with the program.

“We will still be supporting the family as they carry the #LPBW torch onward. This is a decision concerning Audrey and me specifically – the show must go on!” he wrote.

“That being said, we’re not disappearing. We have a lot of exciting stuff in the works and are eager to continue the work that the Lord has called us to!” said Jeremy. “Again, we thank you, and always enjoy when we get a chance to meet one of you. Whether it be in the airport, on the street, at pumpkin season or at one of our upcoming Beating50percent events! THANK YOU for all the love and support. Your messages, comments, gifts, and mail are noticed and appreciated. ❤You guys are the best. Thank you for respecting our decision.”

“I also want to give a big thank you to the team at TLC. Thanks for putting up with us;) You’ve provided us with a grand opportunity and for that we are forever grateful,” he concluded.

In a statement to PEOPLE, TLC said, “We wish Jeremy, Audrey and Ember the best, and we are excited to continue to keep up with other members of the Roloff family when Little People, Big World returns next year.”