Jeremy Renner Mentored 'Wonderful Human' Hailee Steinfeld on Hawkeye Set: 'I Was Protecting Her'

Jeremy Renner stepped up to help Marvel newcomer Hailee Steinfeld learn the ropes as they worked together on Hawkeye.

While discussing the upcoming Disney+ series with Entertainment Weekly, Renner, 50, opened up about mentoring Steinfeld, 24, on set.

"That was always my role. Outside of acting in the thing, I was protecting her and giving her the CliffsNotes on how it goes with this kind of filmmaking: Green screen, superhero life, all that stuff," he said. "I just wanted to protect her, because there's a lot of physical stuff. She's a wonderful actress, a wonderful human, and I can't wait to see all the cool stuff that she's able to do."

Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Hawkeye is the next Marvel Cinematic Universe series heading to Disney+ following WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki. On Hawkeye, Renner will reprise his role as Avenger Clint Barton, and Steinfeld will step in to play Kate Bishop.

"[Kate is] a 22-year-old kid and she's a big Hawkeye fan," Renner told EW. "She has a wonderfully annoying and equally charming manner about her, because she's such a fangirl of Hawkeye. The relationship grows from that, but the biggest problem for Clint is Kate Bishop and the onslaught of problems that she brings into his life."

Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

"I guess in a way, it was kind of a blessing in disguise that I didn't and couldn't be around a lot of people, 'cause that was a hard one to keep to myself," she said at the time, referring to social distancing guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "I am so honored to be a part of this family that is the MCU."