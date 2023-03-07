Jeremy Renner Assembles Famous Friends to Repurpose Vehicles and Revitalize Communities in 'Rennervations'

The Avengers star brought together celebrity pals including Anthony "Falcon" Mackie and Vanessa Hudgens for the Disney+ series, which Renner filmed before his New Year's snowplow accident

By
Published on March 7, 2023 12:01 PM

Jeremy Renner is coming to the small screen for some larger-than-life renovations.

The Avengers star will give back by reconstructing decommissioned cars in his new reality series, Rennervations — and he won't be alone for the big feat. Renner's Disney+ series will see a list of famous friends join his international escapades. The list includes Spring Breakers star Vanessa Hudgens, Marvel costar Anthony Mackie, Slumdog Millionare's Anil Kapoor and Encanto's Sebastián Yatra. Renner's best friend Rory Millikin will also play a role.

The first trailer shows Renner, 52, traveling the globe to give back as he explains, "I'm buying these decommissioned government vehicles to help reimagine them to serve the community again, just in a different way. I wanted to do it for communities and help kids in need, all over the world."

A few of the renovations include a bus turned into a "mobile rec center" and a truck turned into a "water filtration" structure.

"The only difference between crazy and courage is a plan," Renner says, adding, "I hope this demonstrates how easy it is to make a giant difference in other people's lives."

Rennervations | Official Trailer | Disney+
Disney+

Renner will tackle projects around the world — from Chicago and his hometown of Reno, Nevada, to Mexico and India. In each location, Renner's goal is to improve the communities he visits, and he partners with local organizations in each episode to do accomplish that goal.

"I've been on this journey for many years, and I started in my community by building vehicles for people in need. But a few years ago, I thought, How can I plus this up and create a bigger impact on a whole community? And that's what this show does," Renner said in a release from Disney. "This is one of my biggest passions and it's a driving force in my recovery, and I can't wait for the world to see it."

Rennervations key art
Disney+

Rennervations was filmed before Renner was involved in a terrifying snowplow accident this winter. On New Year's Day, Renner was run over by a 14,300-lb. snowplow as he was helping a family member get a stuck vehicle out of the estimated 3 feet of snowfall from the night before. He broke 30 bones.

At the time, Renner was in "critical but stable condition." In mid-January, Renner confirmed from his hospital bed that his vehicle rehab show was still a go. "We are so very excited to share the #rennervations show with you all on @disneyplus coming very soon," Renner shared on social media. "As soon as I'm back on my feet, we are coming to YOU, all across the globe…I hope you're ready!"

Rennervations will premiere in full April 12 on Disney+.

