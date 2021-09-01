Oscar winner Dianne Wiest and Emmy winner Kyle Chandler also star in the series, which premieres on Paramount+ Nov. 14

Jeremy Renner Is the Mayor of Kingstown in New Paramount+ Series — See the First Trailer

Jeremy Renner is taking no prisoners in his new Paramount+ television series this November.

The Oscar nominee, 50, is leading Mayor of Kingstown — a 10-episode event from Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan about a family of power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the only thriving industry is the business of incarceration.

Renner will star in the show with Oscar winner Dianne Wiest and Emmy winner Kyle Chandler, as well as Hugh Dillon, Pha'rez Lass, Tobi Bamtefa, Emma Laird, Derek Webster and Taylor Handley.

Dillon co-created the show, alongside Sheridan. An official trailer dropped on Tuesday, as part of Paramount+'s Television Critics Association summer press tour.

"Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither," Paramount+ said in a press release, sent out on Tuesday.

Though Renner plays the title role, he's not an elected official. "He runs the city," one of the show's characters says in the trailer. "The real mayor knows it, too."

"You want to know who's running what, anytime, where? Come to me," Renner's character adds in the clip. "What you see is what you get, I don't take sides."

This is the second series Renner will be leading this year.

He'll also be reprising his role as Avenger Clint Barton in Hawkeye, the Disney+ series that premieres Nov. 24.

In the show, Barton will come face to face with a young female archer named Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld.

"I am so honored to be a part of this family that is the MCU," Steinfeld told PEOPLE in January. "She is an incredible character and it's been a really fun journey so far."