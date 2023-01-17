Jeremy Renner's 'Mayor of Kingstown' Creator Says Star Will Be 'Pissed Off and Ready to Rock' After Recovery

Jeremy Renner might be heading back to work sooner rather than later.

On Tuesday, Hugh Dillon, the creator of Mayor of Kingstown and Renner's co-star, said the actor is determined to get back in front of the camera weeks after his New Year's Day snowplow accident.

"There is a rebellious quality he has which can't help but laugh and there is an unstoppableness that is him," Dillon told Extra. "He's on the road. You can see him with his family. I know that guy. He's a handful. He's gonna be pissed off and ready to rock."

Renner, 52, was airlifted to a local medical center on Jan. 1 after he was run over by an "extremely large piece of snow-removal equipment" he owns. The accident occurred as he cleared his driveway and helped his neighbors remove snow after a significant snowfall in the area, reps and Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said in the days after the incident.

The actor suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries," according to a statement from his rep, and underwent emergency surgery the next day.

Jeremy Renner in Mayor of Kingstown. Marni Grossman/ViacomCBS

A source close to Renner, who spent his 52nd birthday in the hospital on Jan. 7, told PEOPLE last Wednesday that while the actor is on the mend, he faces "a long road to recovery."

"Jeremy is making positive progress," continued the source, echoing a sentiment from Renner's sister Kym, who also told PEOPLE that The Avengers star was "crushing all progress goals."

On Monday, Renner gave fans an uplifting update, revealing that he had returned home following his recovery from the hospital.

The actor replied to a Twitter post from the official Mayor of Kingstown account about the series' season two premiere on Sunday. In his tweet, the actor indicated he was able to watch the new episode of his Paramount+ series from the comfort of his own home.

"Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home 🙏❤️🙏," the Avengers star shared on Twitter.

Earlier on Monday, Renner had shared a photo to his Instagram Story showcasing a snowy scene at what appears to be his Reno-area, Nevada home, with a significant amount of snow piled high up on snowbanks and on top of roofs and trees in the area.

"Missing my happy place ..." Renner wrote in the caption, seemingly hours before he returned from the hospital amid his recovery.