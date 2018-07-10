Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Are Leaving Little People, Big World After 14 Years — Find Out Why

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff are saying goodbye to Little People, Big World.

After 14 years and 17 seasons on the TLC series, Jeremy, 28, announced on his Instagram account Tuesday that he, his wife and their daughter, Ember Jean Roloff, will be departing the reality show.

“This is an announcement concerning Jeremy Roloff and his family specifically: After 14 years, over 300 episodes, and 17 seasons, the time has come. A year ago I made the decision that this season would be our last,” he began.

“It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride. We have the most loyal fans on TV and we appreciate every one of you. You are what made doing this so fun,” he wrote.

Although the couple won’t be starring on the series moving forward, they are extending their full support to their family members who are continuing with the program.

“We will still be supporting the family as they carry the #LPBW torch onward. This is a decision concerning Audrey and me specifically – the show must go on!” he wrote.

“That being said, we’re not disappearing. We have a lot of exciting stuff in the works and are eager to continue the work that the Lord has called us to!” said Jeremy. “Again, we thank you, and always enjoy when we get a chance to meet one of you. Whether it be in the airport, on the street, at pumpkin season or at one of our upcoming Beating50percent events! THANK YOU for all the love and support. Your messages, comments, gifts, and mail are noticed and appreciated. ❤You guys are the best. Thank you for respecting our decision.”

“I also want to give a big thank you to the team at TLC. Thanks for putting up with us;) You’ve provided us with a grand opportunity and for that we are forever grateful,” he concluded.

Little People, Big World premiered in 2006 and has documented the lives of Matt and Amy Roloff, who are both little people and their four children — twins Jeremy and Zach, daughter Molly, and youngest son Jacob — on their family farm in Oregon.

Since the show debuted, audiences have watched the family face both ups and downs, including Matt and Amy’s divorce, Zach and Tori Roloff welcoming son Jackson Kyle and Jeremy and Audrey welcoming their baby girl nearly a year ago.

This past fall, Jeremy shared a sweet family photo that was taken on the farm to his Instagram account, which included his soon-to-be sister-in-law, Isabel, who is engaged to his younger brother, Jacob.

“Cheers to the last day of pumpkin season 2017 here at @rolofffarms!🍻 This is our annual family photo. Missing Molly and Joel this year though! But our tribe is growing, we’ve added two more!“